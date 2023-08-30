Why Rosie O'Donnell Apologized To Melania Trump Over Her Son Barron

The list of people who dislike former President Donald Trump can go on and on. And there are some high contenders who can potentially go at the top of that list, including Rosie O'Donnell. The two have had a long-standing feud that has even gotten Trump's family members, Melania and Barron Trump involved.

It all started in 2006, long before Donald was even considering running for president. After Donald let one of the Miss USA contestants slide after some reported bad behavior, O'Donnell had a strong opinion about it on "The View." This got back to the former president, who was not happy about O'Donnell's opinions. He told People, "Rosie will rue the words she said. I'll most likely sue her for making those false statements — and it'll be fun. Rosie's a loser ... I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie." From 2006 on, Donald and O'Donnell engaged in a back-and-forth feud.

At one point, Donald even got O'Donnell's partner involved. In December 2011, the former president sarcastically expressed his concern toward the "A League of Their Own" actor's new fiancé. He tweeted, "I feel sorry for Rosie 's new partner in love whose parents are devastated at the thought of their daughter being with @Rosie — a true loser." The bad blood between the two got intense after Donald involved O'Donnell's partner, but the former co-host also stooped to the former president's level, even if she didn't really intend to.