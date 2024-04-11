Donald Trump And O.J. Simpson's Ups And Downs, Explained

O.J. Simpson and Donald Trump had a lot to say about one another through the years. During an interview in December 2022, Simpson spoke about his former friendship with Trump. "The Donald I knew, not the president. He had a great sense of humor. He could laugh at himself, and he told great stories," Simpson said on the "Full Send" podcast at the time. "We were very friendly acquaintances, and I gotta tell you, I liked him," he added. The former NFL running back was even invited to Trump's wedding to Marla Maples in 1993. While Simpson looked back fondly on their time together, Trump was critical of his acquaintance after Simpson's infamous murder trial.

Trump was fairly candid about his relationship with Simpson when appearing on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2008. He spoke about how Simpson's name was considered for "Celebrity Apprentice," at one time. "I hadn't spoken to him in years, I don't like people that kill their wives. Does that make sense? Does that make me a disloyal person?" Trump told Howard Stern (via CNN). On another episode of "The Howard Stern Show" which aired four years earlier, in 2004, Trump spoke about seeing Simpson and his ex-wife Nicole Brown argue in a restaurant. He joked that made Simpson "kill her," and also mentioned how Brown had called the police on Simpson on six different occasions.

Years later, Trump openly spoke about how he believed Simpson was guilty of killing his wife.