Lauren Boebert's Tasteless Outfit During Outing With Her Kids Causes A Stir
Lauren Boebert is definitely ready for spooky season, but her witchy ensemble probably wasn't the best look for an outing with her four sons. She maybe should have saved it for attending a showing of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" instead — the Colorado congresswoman will definitely want to be seated in her local theater when the ghost with the most comes to town.
The swirly, barbed tattoo Boebert previously revealed in a bikini pic had a Tim Burton-esque quality about it, and in an August 23 Instagram pic, she's giving budget Eva Green in a black mini dress with an imitation wrap design. However, Boebert's deep tan precludes her from being a Burton muse. Her stiletto sandals, with ties that twist up around her calves, are also far more suitable for a date night than an afternoon engagement with the fam. But because Boebert's dating history took a scandalous turn during a "Beetlejuice" play, her only opportunities to wear her going-out attire might now be family outings.
While she went with an all-black outfit, Boebert's sons sported lighter colors and blues, which made her stand out like Donald Trump's eyebags against his tan. However, it was perhaps the bizarre addition of a black fedora with a wide brim that had people joking that she looked like a certain character who got "upset because somebody dropped a house on her sister," to quote the OG "Beetlejuice."
How Lauren Boebert channeled Kamala Harris
Lauren Boebert likes to claim that Donald Trump is the victim of a "witch hunt," but some of her critics believe she's the one who gives off sorceress vibes. One of the responses to her Instagram post read, "Loved you in the wizard of oz!" Another commenter asked, "Why are you dressing like a witch?"
The answer to this question remains a mystery, especially since Boebert's dark and vaguely gothic attire wasn't exactly congruent with her caption. "This is what JOY looks like!" she wrote. Maybe she saw all the headlines about Vice President Kamala Harris running a joyful campaign and wanted to make it known that Republicans are also capable of experiencing the feeling. However, every time Boebert's oldest son, Tyler, engages in some form of scandalous behavior, it's probably not the emotion she feels.
But back to Boebert's outfit for a moment. In an interview with KOA-AM (via Raw Story), she explained that she doesn't just wear heels most of the time because she's so petite. "In my own personal opinion, when I wear flats, that means I've given up on life," she said. So, maybe her true joy wasn't being with her family but rocking some fab footwear.