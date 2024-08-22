Inside Lauren Boebert's Scandalous Dating History

Even though Lauren Boebert had raised eyebrows with inappropriate outfits and comments in the past, it was her behavior on a date that made headline news. Boebert's most controversial moment came when she went to see a live performance of "Beetlejuice" at the Buell Theater in Denver on September 12, 2023. The member of Colorado's House of Representatives was kicked out of the theater for lewd and inappropriate behavior with her boyfriend, Quinn Gallagher. Boebert was "vaping, singing [and] causing a disturbance," as a report from the Buell indicated. At the time, the politician acted indignant to staff.

After being ejected, Boebert tried to downplay the incident with a cheeky post on X, formerly Twitter. "I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!" she tweeted on September 12, 2023. The incident went viral as surveillance footage from inside the venue showed her not only vaping inside, using flash photography, and being a general nuisance to other members of the audience — but also showed Boebert groping her beau when the lights were down.

By September 15, 2023, Boebert changed her tone and issued an apology. "I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night's events with my campaign manager. We do understand the nature of how this looks," she said in a statement, per the Associated Press. Boebert tried to downplay her relationship with the man she was seen getting handsy with, but more info about their relationship status came to light.