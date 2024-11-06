Lauren Boebert Flaunts Her Backside In Inappropriate Throwback Pic With Trump

To celebrate Donald Trump's election victory, Lauren Boebert showed off one of her most infamously inappropriate outfits in a throwback photo of her and the president-elect. Boebert uploaded an Instagram carousel that included a slew of pics of the political right-wingers together. The lead image is what caught the attention of fans online, as it showed the Colorado Congress member posing in her infamous tight-fitting red off-the-shoulder dress that had "Let's Go Brandon" written across the back — originally, the photo was posted in 2021. Boebert stood with her back to the camera to better showcase the slogan and give an ample view of her backside as she used her hands to flatten the sides and further accentuate her outfit's fit. Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and also commented on how Boebert looked in the red dress. "I miss when you had that [peach emoji]," one follower wrote. "Hottest woman in Congress," another added.

The post not only celebrated Trump's victory but Boebert's own, as she had been elected to her third House term. While addressing a Colorado crowd on November 5, she sported a blue suit with a red MAGA hat perched on her head as she expressed support for Trump's political agenda.

The Congress member's Election Day upload not only highlighted Boebert and Trump's victories but also their relationship, as she included multiple snaps alongside the Republican Party presidential candidate. Boebert's upload featured a selfie where she wore a red MAGA hat with Trump standing in the background. The lead image of the post spoke volumes — clearly, Boebert was chomping at the bit to show off her "Let's Go Brandon" snap again, as she had fully embraced the slogan at the time.