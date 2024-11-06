Lauren Boebert Flaunts Her Backside In Inappropriate Throwback Pic With Trump
To celebrate Donald Trump's election victory, Lauren Boebert showed off one of her most infamously inappropriate outfits in a throwback photo of her and the president-elect. Boebert uploaded an Instagram carousel that included a slew of pics of the political right-wingers together. The lead image is what caught the attention of fans online, as it showed the Colorado Congress member posing in her infamous tight-fitting red off-the-shoulder dress that had "Let's Go Brandon" written across the back — originally, the photo was posted in 2021. Boebert stood with her back to the camera to better showcase the slogan and give an ample view of her backside as she used her hands to flatten the sides and further accentuate her outfit's fit. Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and also commented on how Boebert looked in the red dress. "I miss when you had that [peach emoji]," one follower wrote. "Hottest woman in Congress," another added.
The post not only celebrated Trump's victory but Boebert's own, as she had been elected to her third House term. While addressing a Colorado crowd on November 5, she sported a blue suit with a red MAGA hat perched on her head as she expressed support for Trump's political agenda.
The Congress member's Election Day upload not only highlighted Boebert and Trump's victories but also their relationship, as she included multiple snaps alongside the Republican Party presidential candidate. Boebert's upload featured a selfie where she wore a red MAGA hat with Trump standing in the background. The lead image of the post spoke volumes — clearly, Boebert was chomping at the bit to show off her "Let's Go Brandon" snap again, as she had fully embraced the slogan at the time.
Lauren Boebert went full MAGA
Lauren Boebert originally showed off her rump next to Donald Trump in the red "Let's Go Brandon" dress in November 2021. "It's not a phrase, it's a movement! #LGB," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while posting the photos. The phrase had picked up momentum at the time after a sports reporter at a NASCAR race misheard a crowd chanting "F*** You Biden!" It should come as no surprise that multiple people can't stand Boebert, whose dress was not only a jab at Joe Biden; it also appeared to be a direct response to the gown Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had worn to the Met Gala a couple of months earlier. AOC's dress was white, full-length, and had "Tax The Rich" scrolled in black across the back. Boebert's cosplay of Ocasio-Cortez's look was not the only time she evoked the anti-Biden catchphrase.
A month before debuting her form-fitting red dress, Boebert posted a video to her YouTube channel that showed her walking around Washington, D.C., with a "Let's Go Brandon" rap song playing. Perhaps envisioning herself as the "LGB" poster child, Boebert also led a group to chant the phrase in December 2021. Video of the Boebert-led chant went viral after being posted to X.
Boebert was part of another viral moment on X when an account posted a picture of her in a bikini. The Congress member posed in the mismatched two-piece consisting of tiny leopard-print bottoms and a black top. That swimsuit snap not only caught people's attention because it highlighted Boebert's curves but because it also gave viewers an eyeful of a large hidden tattoo on her side. "Well then...there's that!" Boebert replied to the post as it made the rounds on X.