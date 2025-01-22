Lauren Boebert's Inappropriate Inauguration Outfit Has Caused Quite A Stir
As bombastic as Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert's personality might appear to be, her appearance is often nothing if not consistent. The tanned and toned politician is known for raising eyebrows with her skin-hugging dresses, making Boebert seem to have a closet full of inappropriate outfits. Not one to give up her personal tradition, Boebert maintained her usual look while attending inauguration ceremonies for President Donald Trump. For an event that is usually steeped in tradition and refined fashion — and was moved inside due to frigid temperatures — Boebert certainly bucked it all to wear what she wanted.
Lauren Boebert and Tim Burchett make contrasting fashion choices
Seen here fixing up her makeup, Boebert casually reminds everyone around her that appearance is everything. Ever the maverick, the Colorado conservative donned her typical political game-day attire: a skin-tight tank top dress that showed off her killer legs and immaculate arms. Not even bothering to bring a suit jacket, the entire outfit felt like she was going to the club in the winter and didn't want to pay the coat check fee. However, it wasn't just this look that landed Boebert on the worst-dressed list for Trump's inauguration; she also stuck to her stripes with the outfit she wore to the Inaugural Ball.
Lauren Boebert glammed it up to party with Kid Rock
As is tradition, everyone switched up their outfits for the Inaugural Ball that took place after the swearing-in ceremonies. With the masses opting for more elegant looks (like Ivanka Trump and her gown with a hidden meaning), Lauren Boebert took the opportunity to turn up the volume on her glitzy party style. Wearing a shimmering skin-tight spaghetti strap dress in silver and black, Boebert wanted to turn heads — possibly one head in particular. Footage obtained by TMZ shows the Congresswoman bopping along to the music while talking to musician Kid Rock.
Considering there are so many people who can't stand Boebert, it's actually kind of cute to see how well she and Kid Rock were vibing with each other. For his part, the "Redneck Paradise" singer truly seemed to be enjoying himself as she swayed by his side. Luckily, her dress was perfect for a night of trying to schmooze with a rock star. And even though the outfit she donned for the occasion didn't have the same refined style as those worn by some of the others in attendance, it's still leaps and bounds better than what Boebert wore on Election Day.