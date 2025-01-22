Lauren Boebert's Inappropriate Inauguration Outfit Has Caused Quite A Stir

As bombastic as Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert's personality might appear to be, her appearance is often nothing if not consistent. The tanned and toned politician is known for raising eyebrows with her skin-hugging dresses, making Boebert seem to have a closet full of inappropriate outfits. Not one to give up her personal tradition, Boebert maintained her usual look while attending inauguration ceremonies for President Donald Trump. For an event that is usually steeped in tradition and refined fashion — and was moved inside due to frigid temperatures — Boebert certainly bucked it all to wear what she wanted.

Lauren Boebert and Tim Burchett make contrasting fashion choices Live updates here: https://t.co/Te19zBdBZw pic.twitter.com/dS16eAg2jl — The Hill (@thehill) January 20, 2025

Seen here fixing up her makeup, Boebert casually reminds everyone around her that appearance is everything. Ever the maverick, the Colorado conservative donned her typical political game-day attire: a skin-tight tank top dress that showed off her killer legs and immaculate arms. Not even bothering to bring a suit jacket, the entire outfit felt like she was going to the club in the winter and didn't want to pay the coat check fee. However, it wasn't just this look that landed Boebert on the worst-dressed list for Trump's inauguration; she also stuck to her stripes with the outfit she wore to the Inaugural Ball.