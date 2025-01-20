The Worst-Dressed Attendees At Trump's Inauguration
Donald Trump's inaugural festivities brought together the who's who of D.C., along with a surprising crop of celebrities, who showed up and out in the fashion department. However, not everyone made a positive impression, as there were several figures who seemingly forgot how to put together an outfit. While presidential inaugurations have provided the political scene with some of its most high fashion moments throughout history, Trump's event, in many ways, failed to meet this expectation — and it's not just because former first lady Michelle Obama decided to skip the ceremony at the last minute, thus denying the event one of her iconic looks. Instead, it appears as if many attendees veered too far left or right of the formal nature of the event, skirting middle ground entirely.
From bad hardware to unflattering color palettes to ill-fitting silhouettes, these are the worst-dressed attendees of Trump's inauguration.
Jill Biden chose an interesting tone of purple
Despite demonstrating impressive fashion prowess over the years, Jill Biden is no stranger to outfits that have missed the mark, and her inauguration outfit was no different. The former first lady arrived at the inauguration appropriately fitted in a thick wrap coat to combat D.C.'s frosty temperatures. And while the simple, unassuming look met the event's formal theme, and was similar to some outfits she donned during her tenure, Biden somehow chose the most unflattering shade of purple for her husband's sendoff.
Melania Trump's outfit was depressing
Melania Trump could've used her inauguration look to communicate that, despite the rampant rumors, she's actually happy Donald Trump is once again the president of the United States. Unfortunately, her all-black suit dress and wide-brimmed hat, accented by a thick white stripe, did little to convey any measure of enthusiasm on her end. While the look in other settings could be seen as an elegant take on first lady fashion, it seems more fitting for a funeral than a high-profile political ceremony.
Lauren Boebert forgot to check the weather
Representative Lauren Boebert has rocked some pretty inappropriate looks over the years, so it's unsurprising that she completely skirted any semblance of formality during Donald Trump's inauguration. While most of her political peers were buttoned up to protect them from the frigid temps that blanketed Washington, D.C., Boebert decided to jump to the other end of the spectrum in a little red sleeveless dress that left little to the imagination. Worse, Boebert was caught re-applying her makeup while seated among the crowd during the event — instead of dipping off to a private spot for a minute or two.
Lauren Boebert and Tim Burchett make contrasting fashion choices
Live updates here: https://t.co/Te19zBdBZw pic.twitter.com/dS16eAg2jl
— The Hill (@thehill) January 20, 2025
Lauren Sanchez forgot to wear a shirt
Jeff Bezos' fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, also ignored the formal expectations of Donald Trump's inauguration. While the base and foundation of her outfit — a fitted, all-white pantsuit — was just about the safest outfit she could have chosen, she lost all points when she skipped over the most essential garment: her blouse. Instead of tossing on a nice, simple matching button-down underneath her blazer, Sanchez proudly flaunted her white, lacy bra to millions of viewers — a decision that's caught her a ton of heat across social media.
Marilyn Quayle's tan look was pretty bland
Former second lady Marilyn Quayle made a rare appearance at Donald Trump's inauguration, but her fashion choices definitely lessened her impact. Unfortunately, while her presence was probably appreciated by certain crowds, her outfit was wholly forgettable. She arrived at the event wearing a simple, tan, two-piece look comprised of a cardigan and skirt that didn't seem fitting for such a high-profile event. And while the gold adornments did add a teeny bit of sparkle, overall, it probably should have stayed in the back of her closet.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders wore an oversized pink coat
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the governor of Arkansas and former White House press secretary during Donald Trump's first term as president, ventured back to Washington, D.C., for her former boss' inauguration, but she forgot to embrace the high fashion the district is known for. Instead, Sanders, who has a rather interesting history with fashion, showed up wearing a gaudy, oversized pink coat with a large belt that commanded attention for all the wrong reasons. She paired the look with black slacks and what appeared to be a heart-shaped broach, but neither helped her cause.
Miriam Adelson's look was overwhelming
Miriam Adelson, one of Donald Trump's richest and most supportive donors, unsurprisingly scored one of the limited seats at his inauguration on January 20. And while it's clear from the photo above that she was overjoyed to attend the event, it appears as if she forgot to put much effort into her inauguration 'fit. Adelson wore an all-white look comprised of a blazer adorned with rows and rows of what appeared to be ruffled bows down her mid-section and sleeves. And, not to nitpick, but she also looked a little windswept, which, given the fact that the event took place indoors, is ... interesting to say the least.