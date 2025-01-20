The Worst-Dressed Attendees At Trump's Inauguration

Donald Trump's inaugural festivities brought together the who's who of D.C., along with a surprising crop of celebrities, who showed up and out in the fashion department. However, not everyone made a positive impression, as there were several figures who seemingly forgot how to put together an outfit. While presidential inaugurations have provided the political scene with some of its most high fashion moments throughout history, Trump's event, in many ways, failed to meet this expectation — and it's not just because former first lady Michelle Obama decided to skip the ceremony at the last minute, thus denying the event one of her iconic looks. Instead, it appears as if many attendees veered too far left or right of the formal nature of the event, skirting middle ground entirely.

From bad hardware to unflattering color palettes to ill-fitting silhouettes, these are the worst-dressed attendees of Trump's inauguration.