Jill Biden Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark

Jill Biden loved having fun with fashion as a first lady, whether embracing the Barbiecore trend in a pink statement coat or stepping out in one of her favorite floral frocks. Unfortunately, Jill has also worn several inappropriate outfits, and some of her looks wouldn't perform well at the ballot box if Americans were allowed to vote on them.

Jill was actually encouraging her fellow citizens to exercise their right to vote in 2024 when she suffered one fashion flub. After Joe Biden's dismal debate performance, she attended a campaign rally in a black-and-white Christian Siriano sheath dress with the word "vote" splashed all over it. If you've got a message that you want to get out and you use a bold print to display it, you better slay it. Unfortunately, some netizens felt that Jill's patriotic garb was a swing and a miss. "It looks way more Etsy than designer," one person tweeted. Another snarked, "You chose to wear that? You are the First Lady. Not a Batman villain." They were seemingly comparing her dress to the Riddler's cheesy suit covered in question marks.

Using printed words to make a style statement is a risky endeavor, as Melania Trump discovered when she wore her controversial coat with the question "I really don't care, do u?" emblazoned on the back. However, as Jill has learned, florals, stripes, and sequins can also offend people's sartorial senses if they aren't worn right.