Ivanka Trump's Inaugural Ball Gown Paid Tribute To An Icon (Who Couldn't Be More Different Than Donald)
The January 20, 2025 inauguration ceremony for President Donald Trump was full of poor fashion choices for the swearing-in ceremony. But it was at the Inaugural Ball later that night where some outfits really got to shine — and maybe even hint at a deeper meaning. Ivanka Trump arrived with her husband, Jared Kushner, in her usual impeccable style. Wearing a custom-made Givenchy dress, Ivanka twirled onto the stage to dance with Kushner for the formal occasion. The black and white gown with floral embellishments was a direct nod to the Givenchy dress film legend Audrey Hepburn wore in the 1954 film "Sabrina."
With the lavish life that Ivanka lives, it's no surprise that she was able to corral the esteemed fashion company to curate such a wonderful look for her. According to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for the First Daughter admitted that "Audrey Hepburn has long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka. She views it as a great privilege to honor her legacy in this way, and is incredibly grateful to the team at Givenchy for bringing this moment to life." However, it's within this legacy that the hidden meaning of Ivanka's dress comes into view. With an actress as acclaimed as Hepburn as her inspiration, it seems Ivanka might once again be signaling that the relationship between herself and her father has soured.
Audrey Hepburn's legacy is quite different from Trump's
Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in 2021, Ivanka Trump has been keeping her distance from politics. Finally admitting she was miserable while working with her father, Ivanka might be using her fashion choice to send a subliminal message to both him and the general public. Now that Ivanka is trying to get back in the good graces of some of the celebrities who turned against her, she might be using the legacy of the amazing Audrey Hepburn to cover her bases.
According to Hola!, a representative for Ivanka explained that "Audrey Hepburn has long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka ... From working with the Dutch Resistance during World War II to her selfless contributions as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Audrey Hepburn dedicated her life to uplifting others." Wearing such a direct homage to Hepburn seems like Ivanka is trying to tell us where she falls when it comes to wanting to be an ambassador of peace. Although, the jury's still out on whether or not Ivanka will be able to soften her father's image this time around.