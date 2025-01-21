Ivanka Trump's Inaugural Ball Gown Paid Tribute To An Icon (Who Couldn't Be More Different Than Donald)

The January 20, 2025 inauguration ceremony for President Donald Trump was full of poor fashion choices for the swearing-in ceremony. But it was at the Inaugural Ball later that night where some outfits really got to shine — and maybe even hint at a deeper meaning. Ivanka Trump arrived with her husband, Jared Kushner, in her usual impeccable style. Wearing a custom-made Givenchy dress, Ivanka twirled onto the stage to dance with Kushner for the formal occasion. The black and white gown with floral embellishments was a direct nod to the Givenchy dress film legend Audrey Hepburn wore in the 1954 film "Sabrina."

With the lavish life that Ivanka lives, it's no surprise that she was able to corral the esteemed fashion company to curate such a wonderful look for her. According to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for the First Daughter admitted that "Audrey Hepburn has long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka. She views it as a great privilege to honor her legacy in this way, and is incredibly grateful to the team at Givenchy for bringing this moment to life." However, it's within this legacy that the hidden meaning of Ivanka's dress comes into view. With an actress as acclaimed as Hepburn as her inspiration, it seems Ivanka might once again be signaling that the relationship between herself and her father has soured.