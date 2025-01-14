Ivanka Trump Finally Admits She Was Miserable In Office With Her Dad

For years, people have speculated about Ivanka Trump's reasons for turning her back on politics and whether that has affected her relationship with her father, Donald Trump. While she initially cited motherhood as the driving force behind her decision, Ivanka shed more light on her time in the White House in a recent podcast interview. Speaking on "The Skinny Confidential" show on January 13, the first daughter admitted she was miserable working with Donald during his time in office — but not exactly for the reasons you'd think.

On the topic of health and wellness, Ivanka said, "Oh no, I was like Vitamin D deficient [at the time]. I look back at these pictures, and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh.' I don't think I saw sunlight for four years." Contrary to her lifestyle now, she didn't have time to exercise or engage in other activities outside of work or family. Going to the gym or flaunting her killer body on vacations were out of the question. "Exercise for me at that point in time was going on a weekly run with Jared on Saturday mornings, or chasing the kids around the house in the evening," Ivanka revealed.

After Donald announced his bid for the presidency in 2022, Ivanka expressed her desire to step away from politics for good to focus on her three children with her husband, Jared Kushner. On the "Lex Fridman Podcast" in 2024, she doubled down on her decision, saying, "Politics is a rough, rough business, and I think it's one that you also can't dabble in. I think you have to either be all in or all out." She didn't want her kids to bear the consequences of having an emotionally absent mother, especially now, during their formative years. Ahead of Donald's second term, Ivanka also discussed how she plans to support her father from a distance.