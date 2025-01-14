Ivanka Trump Finally Admits She Was Miserable In Office With Her Dad
For years, people have speculated about Ivanka Trump's reasons for turning her back on politics and whether that has affected her relationship with her father, Donald Trump. While she initially cited motherhood as the driving force behind her decision, Ivanka shed more light on her time in the White House in a recent podcast interview. Speaking on "The Skinny Confidential" show on January 13, the first daughter admitted she was miserable working with Donald during his time in office — but not exactly for the reasons you'd think.
On the topic of health and wellness, Ivanka said, "Oh no, I was like Vitamin D deficient [at the time]. I look back at these pictures, and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh.' I don't think I saw sunlight for four years." Contrary to her lifestyle now, she didn't have time to exercise or engage in other activities outside of work or family. Going to the gym or flaunting her killer body on vacations were out of the question. "Exercise for me at that point in time was going on a weekly run with Jared on Saturday mornings, or chasing the kids around the house in the evening," Ivanka revealed.
After Donald announced his bid for the presidency in 2022, Ivanka expressed her desire to step away from politics for good to focus on her three children with her husband, Jared Kushner. On the "Lex Fridman Podcast" in 2024, she doubled down on her decision, saying, "Politics is a rough, rough business, and I think it's one that you also can't dabble in. I think you have to either be all in or all out." She didn't want her kids to bear the consequences of having an emotionally absent mother, especially now, during their formative years. Ahead of Donald's second term, Ivanka also discussed how she plans to support her father from a distance.
Ivanka Trump wants to show up for Donald as his daughter
With her father poised to return to the White House, Ivanka Trump is figuring out how to best show up for Donald Trump without having to dip her toes back into politics. Having previously served as one of his senior advisers during his first presidential term, Ivanka said she wants to be there for Donald not as his ally, but as his daughter, this time around. "I'm most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter," she said on "The Skinny Confidential" podcast. "To take his mind off things and watch a movie with him or watch a sports game, to know that he can be with me and be himself and just relax." She also noted how being president can be a very isolating experience, something she personally witnessed from working closely with her father. "Having been by his side for four years, it's the world's loneliest position."
In her statement announcing her departure from politics, Ivanka expressed her love for Donald while stating her desire for a more peaceful and private life with her family. "This has been one of the greatest times of my life," she told Fox News Digital in 2022. And looking at her social media posts, it appears Ivanka is indeed living her best life away from the spotlight — whereas she used to struggle with juggling self-care, work, and family, she now has more time to invest in herself and work on her fitness goals. She also has plenty more room to play and enjoy quality time with her husband and children. And she's already made it clear that she's not interested in re-entering the political sphere. "We're happy where we are right now, and we will continue to support my father — as his kids," Ivanka stressed.