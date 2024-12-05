Ivanka Trump Loves To Flaunt Her Killer Body In Swimsuit Snaps
Now that she's left the political world on read, Ivanka Trump has plenty of time to post swimsuit photos flaunting her killer body. Really, it's a return to form. Before becoming one of Donald Trump's senior advisors during his presidency, Ivanka was more immersed in the world of celebrity, starring alongside her father on NBC's "The Apprentice" and headlining her once-popular fashion line. During those days, Ivanka posted more casual, lifestyle-centered content, often flaunting her expensive fashion finds and showing off her svelte physique during her seemingly endless vacations. Now that Ivanka is out of the political fray, she's returned to her roots, often using social media to flaunt her fabulous figure.
Speaking of her figure, Ivanka works hard to stay in tip-top shape (which is probably why she has so many bikini snaps on her grid!). During an interview with My Morning Routine, Ivanka revealed that, despite her busy schedule as a business owner and homemaker, she makes time to pour into herself. "When I'm in town, I like to work out at the gym in my building," shared Ivanka. "My trainer, Peter Monge, put together a workout program for me — he also put together a similar program exclusively for my readers that I do with him once a week. The other days, I go through it on my own and in the hotel gym when I travel."
Judging from her Instagram snaps, Ivanka definitely gets her steps in.
Ivanka Trump spent some time in the water
Ivanka Trump obviously has a lavish life that most people would love to experience, and part of that lavishness includes ample time to surf. In June 2024, Ivanka celebrated National Ocean Day by posting an Instagram video of her surfing a few hundred feet away from the shore. Donald Trump's oldest daughter smiled as she balanced on her surfboard and blew a kiss to the camera. On this particular day, Ivanka flaunted her figure in an all-black one-piece swimsuit, black baseball cap, and a black-and-blue life vest. As far as her glam, Ivanka wore her hair gathered into a low ponytail that flailed around her in the wind.
While it's clear Ivanka was having a blast, she actually gravitated to surfing for some pretty deep reasons. "I feel like when we get busy and when we're running around, it's easy to feel we're so in our head and we feel sort of so consequential like in the context of even our own lives," shared Ivanka on the "Lex Fridman" podcast. "And then you find yourself in a situation like that, and I think you feel so much more connected, knowing how minuscule you are in the broader sense. And I feel that way when I'm on the ocean on a surfboard," she continued. "It's really humbling to be so small amidst that vast sea."
Then Ivanka took a tumble in the water
In November 2023, Ivanka Trump put down all of her other responsibilities to brush up on her surfing skills. As seen in her Instagram carousel, which also included a video of her efforts, Ivanka wore a cute purple swimsuit with cutouts on the side as she got used to the waves in a more controlled manner (i.e., surfing inside a wave simulator). Although Ivanka looked more than a little unsteady on the board, she stabilized significantly when an instructor walked over and literally held her hand through the process. In the end, she made sure to thank him. Unfortunately, Ivanka still ended up crashing into the water, though it doesn't appear as if she sustained any serious injuries.
Ivanka previously admitted that she doesn't like flipping her board. "Because when you're like committing, you catch a wave, obviously sometimes, you know, you flip over your board, and that doesn't feel great," she said about ocean waves during her chat with Lex Fridman. "But when you're in sort of the line of impact, and you've maybe surfed a good wave in, and now you're going out for another set, and you get sort of stuck in that impact line, there's like nothing you can do," which causes the waves to "pound you and pound you." The solution? Stay calm. "You kind of just have to flow with it until, inevitably, there's a break and then paddle like hell back out to the line or to the beach, whatever you're feeling."
Ivanka had a photoshoot on the beach
Ivanka Trump obviously possesses model-worthy beauty, which is probably why she was able to try her hand at modeling in her younger years. And though she's long left her days on the catwalk in her rearview mirror, that doesn't mean she lost her passion for it. Obviously, Ivanka gets the urge to strike a pose now and again. Want proof? Well, look no further than the June 2023 Instagram photo above, where she decided to have an impromptu photo shoot on the beach. Dressed in an all-black swimsuit with a surfboard under her arm, Ivanka flashed her most photo-worthy smile at the camera.
According to the photo's Instagram caption, Ivanka was celebrating the summer solstice, which usually takes place near June 21 in the Northern Hemisphere. Unsurprisingly, she chose not to celebrate the longest day of the year in one of the U.S.'s coastal getaways. Instead, she took her husband, Jared Kushner, to Ibiza. That same week, Ivanka posted more snapshots of their vacation, which, in addition to surfing, included posing together in front of the Spanish architecture, enjoying fine dining, and dancing in a nightclub. She simply captioned the photo set "Ibiza" with four A's and several tropical emojis.
Ivanka Trump really loves to surf
Yeah, we're back to the surfing. Since Ivanka Trump ditched politics, she's been spending a lot of her time balancing on a surfboard. In September 2022, Ivanka posted yet another video clip of her surfing in an undetermined location. This time, Ivanka showed off her figure in a long-sleeved, green bathing suit as she did her best to stay afloat. With that said, this seems like another instance of her getting a little help, as it appears she was being pulled by the boat carrying whoever was recording her oceanic adventure.
Of course, this isn't the only time that Ivanka has invested time in enjoying surfing. In August 2024, Ivanka took to TikTok to post about her time at Kelly Slater's surf ranch. "Wrapped up an epic trip to Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in Lemoore, CA!" Ivanka captioned the slideshow. "The perfect waves, incredible vibes, and unforgettable memories made this an adventure of a lifetime." She continued, "Huge thanks to Michael Anders and his incredible family & friends, the incomparable Raimana, and everyone from the Surf Ranch team who made it so special! Stoked to return."
Ivanka Trump also loves her surfboards
Ivanka Trump celebrated her 43rd birthday with a selection of new and throwback Instagram photos, including the beachy snap above. Ivanka inserted a photo of herself wearing a purple swimsuit as she held another one of her surfboards. Unlike the nearly identical shot a few slides up, which featured her posing on the sand, Ivanka made sure to literally get her feet wet as she posed in a pool of shallow water near the coastline. She also got the chance to show off a side-shot of her toned silhouette.
While Ivanka obviously works hard to stay in shape, she's also benefitted from having a health coach. "I met her many years ago and coached her briefly," shared her former coach, Maria Marlowe, with the Cape Cod Times in 2017. "One of the things I had done with her is a grocery store tour. You lead someone through a grocery store for two hours as their guide. She had then asked me to take on her entire office and become their corporate wellness coach." She continued, "In working with her, it was clear that Ivanka takes her health seriously. It's important that we see positive influences, including those in the spotlight, who work hard to also balance work and family with an emphasis on staying healthy."