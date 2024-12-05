Ivanka Trump Loves To Flaunt Her Killer Body In Swimsuit Snaps

Now that she's left the political world on read, Ivanka Trump has plenty of time to post swimsuit photos flaunting her killer body. Really, it's a return to form. Before becoming one of Donald Trump's senior advisors during his presidency, Ivanka was more immersed in the world of celebrity, starring alongside her father on NBC's "The Apprentice" and headlining her once-popular fashion line. During those days, Ivanka posted more casual, lifestyle-centered content, often flaunting her expensive fashion finds and showing off her svelte physique during her seemingly endless vacations. Now that Ivanka is out of the political fray, she's returned to her roots, often using social media to flaunt her fabulous figure.

Speaking of her figure, Ivanka works hard to stay in tip-top shape (which is probably why she has so many bikini snaps on her grid!). During an interview with My Morning Routine, Ivanka revealed that, despite her busy schedule as a business owner and homemaker, she makes time to pour into herself. "When I'm in town, I like to work out at the gym in my building," shared Ivanka. "My trainer, Peter Monge, put together a workout program for me — he also put together a similar program exclusively for my readers that I do with him once a week. The other days, I go through it on my own and in the hotel gym when I travel."

Judging from her Instagram snaps, Ivanka definitely gets her steps in.