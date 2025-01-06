Lauren Boebert's Tasteless Outfit On Election Night Will Haunt Our Dreams

On the night of her — and the Republican party's — big election win, Lauren Boebert wore one of her most inappropriate outfits. After changing districts in Colorado, Boebert won her House race on November 5 and held a celebration in Windsor, Colorado. At the election party, vendors were selling "Standing for Freedom" merch that included hats, shirts, stickers, and more. "God said that he wants us to go forward, and that's exactly what we have done together," she said while addressing the crowd, per the Independent. Perhaps thinking Halloween was a week late that year, Boebert dressed up in an outfit that was closer to a MAGA cosplay than what you would expect a member of Congress to wear on election night.

RJ Sangosti/Getty

Boebert rocked a blue pants suit with rolled-up cuffs that had red lining. Her outfit included capri-cut short pants that helped highlight her sparkling stiletto heels. The controversial political figure completed the look with a red MAGA hat. She wore her hair down, and of course Boebert rocked her trademark glasses. In case Boebert's Republican-red threads were too subtle, voters on hand likely got the picture when the Colorado rep posed for pictures with a right-leaning voter who wore a dress made out of garbage bags — which was a nod to Donald Trump's garbage man/garbage truck stunt.

The day after being elected, Boebert shared photos of her gaudy outfit on Instagram. One post was a snap of her in the blue suit as she stood in front of an American flag. She also uploaded a pic with a baby who seemed to be responding negatively to Boebert's wardrobe, as the child was crying in the photo. Boebert also uploaded an inappropriate throwback pic to celebrate Trump's victory.