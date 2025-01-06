Lauren Boebert's Tasteless Outfit On Election Night Will Haunt Our Dreams
On the night of her — and the Republican party's — big election win, Lauren Boebert wore one of her most inappropriate outfits. After changing districts in Colorado, Boebert won her House race on November 5 and held a celebration in Windsor, Colorado. At the election party, vendors were selling "Standing for Freedom" merch that included hats, shirts, stickers, and more. "God said that he wants us to go forward, and that's exactly what we have done together," she said while addressing the crowd, per the Independent. Perhaps thinking Halloween was a week late that year, Boebert dressed up in an outfit that was closer to a MAGA cosplay than what you would expect a member of Congress to wear on election night.
Boebert rocked a blue pants suit with rolled-up cuffs that had red lining. Her outfit included capri-cut short pants that helped highlight her sparkling stiletto heels. The controversial political figure completed the look with a red MAGA hat. She wore her hair down, and of course Boebert rocked her trademark glasses. In case Boebert's Republican-red threads were too subtle, voters on hand likely got the picture when the Colorado rep posed for pictures with a right-leaning voter who wore a dress made out of garbage bags — which was a nod to Donald Trump's garbage man/garbage truck stunt.
The day after being elected, Boebert shared photos of her gaudy outfit on Instagram. One post was a snap of her in the blue suit as she stood in front of an American flag. She also uploaded a pic with a baby who seemed to be responding negatively to Boebert's wardrobe, as the child was crying in the photo. Boebert also uploaded an inappropriate throwback pic to celebrate Trump's victory.
Lauren Boebert's controversial red dress
Not only did Lauren Boebert celebrate her own Election Day win on Instagram, but she also uploaded a carousel dedicated to Donald Trump. Obviously looking to highlight her relationship with Trump, Boebert included a number of photos of her and the president through the years, but it was the lead image that caught everyone's attention. In the first slide, Boebert posted a snap of her posing alongside Trump as she wore her eyebrow-raising "Let's Go Brandon" red dress. Boebert posed with her backside to the camera to give a full view of the right-wing slogan printed in white on the back. To fully accentuate the print, Boebert pressed her hands to her side to smooth out the material, which also made her curves pop.
Boebert originally posted the throwback snap to X, formerly Twitter, in November 2021. The spicy red number was made to mock the white gown Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore to the Met Gala that year that said "Tax The Rich" on the back. That was at the height of the "Let's Go Brandon" phrase being adopted in place of "F*** Joe Biden" by the far right. Just as she had leaned her backside into the pic, Boebert fully leaned into the "LGB" trend and even released a "Let's Go Brandon" rap video to her YouTube channel in October 2021.
Of course, those displays were mild compared to the scandal that damaged Boebert's reputation forever. She was unceremoniously booted from a live "Beetlejuice" performance in September 2023 for inappropriately salacious behavior. At the time, Howard Stern took issue with not only Boebert's antics but her attire. "Lauren Boebert is a disgrace to this country! ... She's in a t***y dress," he said on "The Howard Stern Show."