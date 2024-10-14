Times Lauren Boebert Didn't Wear Glasses & Looked So Different

Lauren Boebert rose to prominence as a petite politician with nerdy-looking glasses and dark hair in an aggressive side part. But that wasn't always the look she embraced. Before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020, the conservative Boebert was better known as the owner of the gun-themed restaurant Shooters Grill, where she often greeted customers in a flannel shirt, cowboy boots, and a gun strapped to her side. Boebert also sported blond hair and the glasses were nowhere to be seen.

Boebert's drastic transformation since her political career started has elicited plenty of hypotheses regarding her eye health. To many, the decision to add specs to her look was a deliberate move to make her fit in the political arena — and we're not just talking about regular social media users and internet forum dwellers. Jimmy Kimmel seems to believe Boebert can see perfectly fine without her specs. "This is a woman who wears glasses to make it seem like she can read," he said in a 2021 "Jimmy Kimmel Live" monologue.

Some have gone through the trouble of analyzing photos of Boebert to determine whether her glasses had any prescription. "This is close to or are ... zero strength glasses (demonstrated via no relative shifting of image of the side of her head)," one netizen wrote on X, previously known as Twitter. Whether that's true or not is anyone's guess. What is clear is that she has embraced the glasses, though she is sometimes seen without them.