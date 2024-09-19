Times Lauren Boebert's Cakey Makeup Was So Distracting

Lauren Boebert is known for her conservative political views, love of guns, and red lipstick. The congresswoman is no stranger to being on camera and giving impassioned speeches about patriotism but the only thing we hear is her loud makeup. Hair and makeup artist Luna Viola noted to Nicki Swift, "Lauren definitely goes for the full coverage heavy glam look which includes heavy-duty foundation, dark smoky eyes, and bright red lips." And, we can't help but notice that it looks glaringly obvious on our screens.

It may be hard to imagine her sans makeup, but Boebert's mugshot shows how different she looks without any product on her face. When you take away the face paint, she actually looked fresh-faced and much younger than her age at the time, which was about 31 years old. However, it seems that she just can't put down her cosmetics, and whether she feels incomplete without heavy makeup or just loves a beat face, the times the Colorado representative caked it on were just too many to ignore.