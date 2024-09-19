Times Lauren Boebert's Cakey Makeup Was So Distracting
Lauren Boebert is known for her conservative political views, love of guns, and red lipstick. The congresswoman is no stranger to being on camera and giving impassioned speeches about patriotism but the only thing we hear is her loud makeup. Hair and makeup artist Luna Viola noted to Nicki Swift, "Lauren definitely goes for the full coverage heavy glam look which includes heavy-duty foundation, dark smoky eyes, and bright red lips." And, we can't help but notice that it looks glaringly obvious on our screens.
It may be hard to imagine her sans makeup, but Boebert's mugshot shows how different she looks without any product on her face. When you take away the face paint, she actually looked fresh-faced and much younger than her age at the time, which was about 31 years old. However, it seems that she just can't put down her cosmetics, and whether she feels incomplete without heavy makeup or just loves a beat face, the times the Colorado representative caked it on were just too many to ignore.
Lauren Boebert's glasses can't hide her heavy makeup
Lauren Boebert showed up to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 7, 2024 without her usual millennial side part and she looked totally different. However, what remained the same was her face full of makeup, and there was lots of it. Per usual, Boebert drew her eyebrows in with a dark brown pencil, and boy, did they look like they were stamped on. Underneath her glasses were heavily lined eyes and what looked like several layers of mascara. Adding to her caked-on look was foundation applied so heavily that it only highlighted the lines around her red-stained mouth.
After her makeup-free mugshot, it's clear Boebert doesn't need all that cover-up. However, hair and makeup artist Luna Viola told us, "Some people use heavy makeup to mask various skin issues or in some cases to boost their confidence if they have insecurities about certain features." As reported by Newsweek, Boebert was once mistaken for a much older Nancy Pelosi, prompting her to quip, "I need some Botox. I don't think I've ever been so insulted in my life."
Lauren Boebert's pageant makeup
Is Lauren Boebert running for Miss America or Congress? While speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in March 2023, the former Shooters Grill owner looked like she was glammed up for a pageant rather than a civic event. Along with her regular side-parted hair that was styled with loose waves, Boebert sported smokey eyes and matte red lips, with heavily drawn-on brows. What's more, Boebert was caught wearing an inappropriate outfit with her black one-shouldered dress with sparkling rhinestones that was more fitting for a wedding or a gala.
When it comes to Boebert's makeup, Luna Viola shared with Nicki Swift, "Less is more! I would suggest focusing on one feature only, whether it's the eyes or the lips or a more natural glowy skin." She added, "Heavy makeup and ultra-defined, severe eyebrows can age someone and make them look harsh. A more natural approach to makeup can give Lauren a youthful and more modern look."
Lauren Boebert went heavy on the bronzer
We know that Lauren Boebert rides hard for Donald Trump but morphing into him is taking things a step too far. In a selfie shared on Instagram in May 2023, the mom of one graced fans with a close-up of her made-up face that featured a healthy dusting of bronzer. Much like Trump, Boebert's face took on an orange hue that didn't match her neck. It looked as if she applied the bronzer or an equally burnt umber shade to her lids, adding to the already smoked-out eyes. "Did she use a paint brush to put 50 lbs. of makeup on WTF," an Instagram user wondered. Another asked, "Do you spend your salary on makeup and teeth whitening only?" One critic wrote, "Damn, scrape that pound of makeup off."
Thanks to my amazing team, Pueblo won't see that I accidentally sat on lipstick on the drive down.
Always an adventure! pic.twitter.com/UY9zkjWqQ8
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 2, 2023
Unfortunately, Boebert's makeup wasn't just contained to her face. In a separate May 2023 post on X, formerly Twitter, she shared a picture of an assistant cleaning the back of her skirt while Boebert was standing in a parking lot. The congresswoman wrote, "Thanks to my amazing team, Pueblo won't see that I accidentally sat on lipstick on the drive down. Always an adventure!"
Lauren Boebert's emotional support eyebrows
It's obvious that Lauren Boebert likes heavy eyebrows, but she needs to go easy with the pencil. During the Colorado Congressional District 4 debate hosted by 9News in May 2024, the politician showed up with her usual cakey makeup. However, this time her eyebrows stole the show. We're not sure if she got ready in the dark or perhaps she didn't have her glasses on, but her brows looked like they were drawn on with a Sharpie. The harsh lines took over her forehead and the uneven edges were clear as day even through the screen.
As Boebert tried to deflect the moderator's questions about getting caught vaping and engaging in NSFW PDA with a man at a Denver theater, her eyebrows remained bulletproof. Not even sweating under the hot studio lights was going to make those caterpillars crawl away. It probably took a gallon of makeup remover to take off her debate makeup because those babies weren't going anywhere.
Lauren Boebert's heavy makeup doesn't get our vote
Lauren Boebert sure likes to lay it on thick — her makeup, that is. Normally, folks reserve smokey eyes and red lipstick for a nighttime look but the Florida native loves a full face of glam all day, every day. In June 2022, she shared a selfie of herself proudly holding a sticker that read, "I voted," but all we could see were her spider-like lashes and smudged red lipstick only highlighted even more by her glaringly white teeth. And of course, she didn't neglect to fill in her brows. "JESUS CHRIST THOSE EYEBROWS ARE ON ANOTHER PLANET," an Instagram user commented. Another stated, "Lay off the crest strips!"
A few days later, Boebert posted a clip of her appearance on Fox News promoting her book, "My American Life." Again, instead of wearing the makeup, her makeup wore her. Hopefully, she had on a good setting spray, as she donned a white dress. Miraculously, she managed not to get any red lipstick on her teeth but seeing as how caked on her makeup looked on television, we can't even imagine how it appeared in person.