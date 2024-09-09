Lauren Boebert's Mugshot Shows How Different She Looks Without Makeup

The dark lines of Lauren Boebert's once-secret tribal tattoo might be thicker than her coal-black eyeliner, mascara, and brow liner — but not by much. Like many of the women in Donald Trump's orbit, the U.S. representative from Colorado usually slathers her makeup on thicker than the seven-layer chocolate cake that's on the menu at Mar-a-Lago. But she got caught without it at least once — when she got arrested and had to pose for a mugshot.

Boebert's shady behavior has gotten her in trouble with the law on more than one occasion. In 2016, she had a rollover accident in her truck and wound up in a ditch. Per the Colorado Times Recorder, she was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle and reckless driving. She decided to skip a court date, which is why she was later arrested and booked in Garfield County, Colorado, in February 2017. While speaking to supporters on the campaign trail in 2020, the congresswoman falsely claimed her brief jail stint was for an unpaid traffic ticket. As reported by the Colorado Times Recorder, she boasted to the crowd, "I even got a pretty mugshot out of it. Now that mug shot is being blasted everywhere to try to vilify me, to make me look like Colorado's most wanted."

If Boebert thinks she looks so good in her makeup-free mugshot, then why pile the cosmetics on now? Especially when they've caused her so much trouble.