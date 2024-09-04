We Fixed Lauren Boebert's Millennial Side Part & She Looks Totally Different
Lauren Boebert is no stranger to controversy, but sometimes, it's not her policies (or comments) that make people talk. Sometimes, it's her style choices. From her tasteless outfit during an outing with her kids to her 2024 RNC look that completely missed the mark, Boebert has a knack for making headlines with her fashion missteps. And let's not forget her signature side-parted hair, which, along with those glasses and red lipstick, has become a subject of online criticism. This prompted us to team up with Static Media image editors to give her part a little shift, and the results are interesting, to say the least!
Boebert's extreme side part is practically a meme at this point, with critics on X (formerly Twitter) roasting the Colorado congresswoman for sticking to her millennial-leaning hairstyle. "It's part of the makeover. Fake tan, hair color and extensions, extreme side part, and the phoney, too big glasses to make her face look less odd," one tweeted. Others have been even more blunt, suggesting that it only highlights what they see as thinning hair. "Your hair is thinning terribly – female pattern baldness is almost impossible to reverse — or it could be genetics? Either way check it out girl. Side part NOT helping."
And so we took it upon ourselves to do a little experiment. With the help of Photoshop, we gave Boebert a middle part. And, suffice it to say, she looks noticeably younger with the switch. Who knew a simple tweak could make a world of difference?
The middle part made Lauren look a tad bit hipper
We're not saying Lauren Boebert suddenly looks like she's joined the Gen Z crowd, but switching from her signature side part to a middle part definitely shaved a few years off her appearance — and, dare we say, made her look more approachable and even a bit charming? It's quite the departure from her usual image, that's for sure. Unlike our previous experiment, where we gave her a blond makeover (which didn't quite work), this subtle hair change gave her a much-needed glow-up, and frankly, it's a vibe she should stick with.
Now, to be fair, Boebert hasn't always fixated on that extreme side part. In an August 2024 tweet, she showed that she could indeed experiment with her looks, sharing a selfie with fellow congressman Matt Gaetz and showing off a fresh blowout, complete with a middle part and a smokey eye. Sure, her sharpie-like brows were still there, but the usual red lipstick and glasses were nowhere to be seen either. And, to no one's surprise, fans loved it."You look beautiful!" one supporter tweeted, with another saying, "We like casual Lauren!!!"
Maybe it's time for Boebert to pay attention to these compliments and let her stylist mix things up once in a while. Otherwise, she might just prove one of her critics right: "Hate to be the bearer of bad news, ok, maybe I don't hate it, you're going to lose so bad that part in your hair will be flipped to the left LOL."