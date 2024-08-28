We Wanted To See Lauren Boebert With Blond Hair, So We Made It Happen (OMG)
At Nicki Swift, we've developed a penchant for Photoshop, and we're not ashamed to admit it. Teaming up with Static Media editors to give celebrities and politicians some unexpected makeovers has become our guilty pleasure — because, well, who wouldn't want to see Ivanka Trump as a Kimberly Guilfoyle clone or perhaps her dad, Donald Trump, with JD Vance's (supposed) eyeliner game? We've even dared to imagine Kate Middleton with a blond bob, just for the sheer fun of it. Now, it's Lauren Boebert's turn to get a digital makeover. We couldn't resist seeing what she'd look like ditching her trademark brunette for a Goldilocks-esque mane — and let's just say, blond is definitely not her color.
Now, if there's one thing the Colorado congresswoman is known for, it's making a fuss about hair. Case in point: In February 2022, she stirred up controversy by mocking the CROWN Act — the "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act" — which protects people from hair-based discrimination. Standing in for Louie Gohmert, she cast a "nay" vote on the bill and added a sarcastic comment. "I inform the House that Mr. Gohmert will vote 'nay' on HR 211-16, the bad hair bill," she said at the time.
But if anyone's guilty of a bad hair day, it's Boebert herself. Her locks have been roasted by fans more times than we can count. And if she ever did go blond, she might just end up looking like an extra from "Jersey Shore."
Blond is totally not Lauren Boebert's color
The Static Media photo editing team decided to have a little fun with Lauren Boebert's hair, wondering if she could pull off blond. Spoiler alert: she can't. There's a reason Boebert sticks to brunette — when we tried the blond look on her, instead of channeling Elle Woods, she ended up looking more like a budget version gone wrong. The blond hair clashed horribly with her spray tan, and don't even get us started on those tragically drawn eyebrows (seriously, does she suffer from eyebrow blindness?). With blond hair, they look even worse — if that's even possible.
What makes this experiment even funnier is that Boebert going blond isn't entirely out of the question. She's got a reputation for vanity, after all. She reportedly spent $240 on eyelash extensions, had her campaign foot the bill, and tagged it as "debate prep." She also once proudly admitted to wanting to get more Botox after being insulted when some students mistook her for Nancy Pelosi. "You want to be an adult. You want to spend your own money to change your body up — sure. You know, I'm a fan of Botox," she said in a "Rumble" livestream. "Okay, actually, side note, let's tell a little story here — I may need some more."
While blond might not be off the table for her, she might want to think twice before making that leap — unless she's okay with becoming an even bigger target for jokes. As a user on X, formerly Twitter, quipped, "Lauren Boebert's hair has announce [sic] it's running against her in the upcoming election."