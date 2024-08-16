We Wanted To See Ivanka Trump With A Kimberly Guilfoyle Makeover, So We Made It Happen

Not too long ago, we asked Static Media's photo editor to give Kimberly Guilfoyle an Ivanka Trump-inspired makeover, and let's just say the results were mind-blowing. However, we couldn't help but wonder how it would look if we did things the other way around. So, once again, our in-house photo editor worked their magic — and, once again, our jaws dropped at the exclusive mock-up.

Like we've said in the past, Ivanka and her future sister-in-law have vastly different aesthetics. Where Guilfoyle is partial to a full face of makeup and big hair, Donald Trump's oldest daughter typically opts for low-key glam. In fact, she once told the now-defunct My Morning Routine that she preferred to spend as little time on her makeup for the day as possible, telling the online magazine that she could get it done in as little as eight minutes.

Something tells us Guilfoyle's signature look takes a little (read: a lot) more than that. In fact, unfortunately for the former Fox reporter, Guilfoyle's fondness for a full face has often led to some embarrassing makeup moments. Even so, we were curious to see how Ivanka might look if she took a leaf out of her brother's fiancee's book, hair and makeup-wise. Take a deep breath, and let's have a look.