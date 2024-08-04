Kimberly Guilfoyle Looks Completely Different With An Ivanka Trump-Inspired Makeover
When it comes to personal style, sisters-in-law-to-be Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle are worlds apart. However, we couldn't help but wonder how it would look if Kimberly took a leaf out of Ivanka's book. Let's just say, Static Media's photo editor delivered on an exclusive look at what that may entail.
While some social media users have taken to platforms like X (previously known as Twitter) to point out similarities in Ivanka and Guilfoyle's appearance, there can be no denying that these two ladies style themselves in very different ways. Aside from the most obvious difference in hair color (though our photo editor has revealed what Guilfoyle would look like as a blonde), their personal tastes are chalk and cheese. While Ivanka's style tends to lean more classic, and her hair and makeup more natural, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee is glam all the way.
Unfortunately, Guilfoyle's penchant for low-cut tops and dresses, big hair and dramatic makeup has often led to her being called out for looking tasteless and even out of place. Enter, our fairy godmother's wand (aka insane photoshopping skills) to turn that around with a very Ivanka-esque makeover.
Kimberly looks like her younger self, sans all the glam
First thing's first, the tresses. While some are of the mind that the higher the hair, the closer to God, in Static Media's exclusive look at Kimberly Guilfoyle without all the va-va-voom glam, hers was brought down a few notches. Still voluminous, still the same gorgeous brunette hue — but more down to earth. As for the makeup, it's incredible to see what a big difference smokey eyes make. While Guilfoyle's trademark heavy eye makeup certainly brings attention to her peepers, a more pared-back look a la Ivanka Trump does wonders in highlighting just how gorgeous they are. It's taking us right back to Guilfoyle's time on Fox News, pre-exit — and we've got to say, we have high hopes that she'll bring this lewk back again some time in the future.
Finally, the outfit. Given that this is an Ivanka-inspired makeover, and Donald Trump's eldest daughter is known for rocking more classic pieces, our editor swapped out Guilfoyle's sequinned bustier for scooped v-neck. No less glam, but way more appropriate for the occasion (bc icymi, the original pic was taken as a promo for Guilfoyle's children's book).
Ultimately, Guilfoyle gets to call the shots on whatever she feels best in. However, after getting an exclusive glimpse into her Ivanka Trump-inspired makeup, we'd be lying if we said we weren't hoping for her to raid her future sister-in-law's closet (and get her glam squad's number).