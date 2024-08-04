Kimberly Guilfoyle Looks Completely Different With An Ivanka Trump-Inspired Makeover

When it comes to personal style, sisters-in-law-to-be Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle are worlds apart. However, we couldn't help but wonder how it would look if Kimberly took a leaf out of Ivanka's book. Let's just say, Static Media's photo editor delivered on an exclusive look at what that may entail.

While some social media users have taken to platforms like X (previously known as Twitter) to point out similarities in Ivanka and Guilfoyle's appearance, there can be no denying that these two ladies style themselves in very different ways. Aside from the most obvious difference in hair color (though our photo editor has revealed what Guilfoyle would look like as a blonde), their personal tastes are chalk and cheese. While Ivanka's style tends to lean more classic, and her hair and makeup more natural, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee is glam all the way.

Unfortunately, Guilfoyle's penchant for low-cut tops and dresses, big hair and dramatic makeup has often led to her being called out for looking tasteless and even out of place. Enter, our fairy godmother's wand (aka insane photoshopping skills) to turn that around with a very Ivanka-esque makeover.