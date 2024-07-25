Here's What Kimberly Guilfoyle Looks Like As A Blonde (Brace Yourself)
Kimberly Guilfoyle's appearance has certainly undergone a serious transformation over the years, but one thing that has always remained constant is her dark hair. Curious to know how she'd look if that wasn't the case? Thanks to Static Media's in-house photo editor, we have an exclusive glimpse — and we've got to say, we were shocked by just how good Guilfoyle looked with golden strands.
Even with all the plastic surgery rumors surrounding Guilfoyle, when it's come to her hair, she's always opted for something close to her natural hue. Sure, there have been times she's experimented with lighter shades, highlights and balayage, but at the end of the day, she's always loyal to those darker locks. We're not exactly shocked by that — after all, the shades she's picked have generally suited her pretty well.
Nevertheless, it turns out that Guilfoyle looks great as a blonde, too. Sure, for her to truly pull it off she'd definitely need to switch up other aspects of her signature lewk (nude lips, we're looking at you). However, we've got to say, we're impressed by how well she'd pull it off.
With the right makeup tweaks, Kimberly would stun as a blonde
One of the first things we noticed after Static Media's photo editor created an exclusive look at Kimberly Guilfoyle as a blonde was how much it brightened up her face. It actually created the impression of her eyes being somewhat lifted, and gave her a very youthful look. We've got to say ... Guilfoyle looks good!
That said, if Donald Trump Jr.'s missus-to-be were to try this look full time, she'd definitely need to move away from the super-nude lips she loves so much. Even though the blonde brightens her face, the nude lips with the lighter hair age her a little. That's not to say she'd need to start rocking neon pinks and bright reds, but a little bit of color would definitely go a long way in balancing everything out. Of course, Guilfoyle has been teased for at-times tasteless heavy makeup, so swapping out the smokey eyes and nude lips for something slightly different might not be the worst idea.
At the end of the day, we're not sure if Guilfoyle would go through with a hair overhaul, irl. She'd certainly rock it if she tried. Having said that, we're not sure she'd be willing to part with her signature makeup look to do it.