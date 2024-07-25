Here's What Kimberly Guilfoyle Looks Like As A Blonde (Brace Yourself)

Kimberly Guilfoyle's appearance has certainly undergone a serious transformation over the years, but one thing that has always remained constant is her dark hair. Curious to know how she'd look if that wasn't the case? Thanks to Static Media's in-house photo editor, we have an exclusive glimpse — and we've got to say, we were shocked by just how good Guilfoyle looked with golden strands.

Even with all the plastic surgery rumors surrounding Guilfoyle, when it's come to her hair, she's always opted for something close to her natural hue. Sure, there have been times she's experimented with lighter shades, highlights and balayage, but at the end of the day, she's always loyal to those darker locks. We're not exactly shocked by that — after all, the shades she's picked have generally suited her pretty well.

Nevertheless, it turns out that Guilfoyle looks great as a blonde, too. Sure, for her to truly pull it off she'd definitely need to switch up other aspects of her signature lewk (nude lips, we're looking at you). However, we've got to say, we're impressed by how well she'd pull it off.