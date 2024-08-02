Kimberly Guilfoyle's Most Embarrassing Makeup Moments

Kimberly Guilfoyle's beauty transformation over the years is a lot like Donald Trump's political views: the change is so drastic that it makes less sense than Donald's strange obsession with Hannibal Lecter. Guilfoyle's future-father-in-law once donated money to the campaigns of Democratic politicians — including Kamala Harris — while Guilfoyle once sported subdued makeup. But nowadays, she has a tendency to overindulge in the bronzer, mascara, and foundation.

Back when Guilfoyle was married to California Governor Gavin Newsom, she was capable of restraining herself from emptying half an eyeshadow pan to paint her eyelids. Her makeup started to become heavier after she joined "The Five" panel on Fox News. Her lips were glossier, her top and bottom lash lines were rimmed in black, and she was using a darker shade of foundation because her skin had gone from porcelain white to bronze. Of the network's beauty standards, journalist Jami Floyd once told Allure, "It was Fox that changed everything: a Victoria's Secret ethos driving what you look like on TV." But it wasn't the final stop in Guilfoyle's aesthetic evolution.

When Guilfoyle started dating Donald Trump Jr. and began campaigning for his father, her cosmetic coverage increased again. She also became a political mean girl. "No amount of drugs and makeup is going to make Joe Biden look good," she sneered on "The Joe Pags Show" ahead of the first 2024 presidential debate. But according to some social media critics, Guilfoyle is the last person who should be offering anyone makeup advice.