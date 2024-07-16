Trump's Doctor Paints Gruesome Picture Of What's Underneath His Bandage After Shooting

Donald Trump dramatically wore a large bandage on his ear at the Republican National Convention on July 15, 2024, marking his first public appearance following the Trump rally shooting in Pennsylvania. Dr. Ronny Jackson, who served as the White House physician for the former president, visited Trump and shed some light on the damage sustained from the failed assassination attempt. "[The bullet impact] was far enough away from [Trump's] head that there was no concussive effect from the bullet," Jackson said told "The Benny Show." The doctor also described how Trump's ear looked underneath the bandaging. "And [the bullet] just took the top of his ear off," Jackson said. "It was bleeding like crazy because the ear is pretty vascular and bleeds pretty badly," he added. Even though the doctor dressed the wound, it was still vulnerable to possibly "bleed again" if irritated.

A day earlier, Jackson discussed how the one-time POTUS's ear was treated after being shot. "No, he didn't sew it up because it wasn't really amenable to being sewn because it was a bullet," the doctor told the Daily Mail on July 14. According to Jackson, Trump's ear would eventually heal on its own.

In a separate interview on Trump's condition, Jackson said he was impressed by the presidential candidate's composure following the shooting. "The staff is a little shaken up, I think, but he was not fazed at all by this," Jackson told Fox Business on July 15. Previously, Trump had spoken about how fortunate he was to have survived.