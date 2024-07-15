The Real Reason Trump Was So Concerned About His Shoes After Rally Shooting

The aftermath of the Donald Trump rally shooting was chaotic, and one of the most surprising elements of the frightening ordeal was how the former president reacted. In a video posted by the Telegraph that captured the moments after the assassination attempt, Trump could be heard repeatedly asking about his shoes. "Let me get my shoes on," he told Secret Service agents who had swarmed him, and took the politician to the ground as a safety precaution. The agents helped the presidential nominee to his feet once it was confirmed the shooter had been neutralized, and Trump was still worried about his shoes. He then paused and triumphantly lifted his fist to the crowd before mouthing "fight" multiple times.

Watching the footage, a lot of people had the same reactions to Trump's shocking assassination attempt. "The biggest mystery in all of this is how did Trumps shoes come off?" one YouTube user wrote. In an interview, Trump clarified why his shoes were off, and why he was so preoccupied with finding them. "The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight," Trump told the New York Post on July 14. Apparently, the one-time POTUS wanted to gain his composure (and shoes) to address the crowd. "I just wanted to keep speaking, but I just got shot," he added, while discussing how "iconic" he believed the photo of him raising his fist would become.

Supporters believed the shoe incident painted a strong picture of the presidential hopeful.