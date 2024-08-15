We Wanted To See Kate Middleton With A Blonde Bob, So We Made It Happen (OMG)

When Kate Middleton undergoes a hair transformation, the results are usually subtle. But thanks to a Static Media photo editor, we can see what the royal would like if she ditched her Disney princess waves while swapping her brunette color for a Sleeping Beauty blond shade. She might not look as regal, but she definitely looks camera-ready.

Kate is a savvy woman who has learned one of the most important rules of achieving icon status: It helps to have a signature look. She's always kept her glossy chestnut tresses long and has never deviated too far away from her hair's natural hue when experimenting with highlights. To warm her look up, she's snuck in some honey and caramel tones and tried out hair color trends such as balayage babylights. Her hair has become such a natural treasure that people freak out if she ever makes a major change — Kate's bangs even sparked a silly conspiracy theory before she revealed her cancer diagnosis.

In a piece for the Daily Mail, Kate's hairstylist, Richard Ward, wrote, "The Princess has always been a long-hair devotee." By having a lot of length, Kate can experiment with many different hairstyles, such as elegant chignons and intricate updos that look stunning with tiaras. While Princess Diana was proof that you don't need hair you can swish to look the part of a princess, giving Kate a blond bob makes her look like she's taken up a different profession.