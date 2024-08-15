We Wanted To See Kate Middleton With A Blonde Bob, So We Made It Happen (OMG)
When Kate Middleton undergoes a hair transformation, the results are usually subtle. But thanks to a Static Media photo editor, we can see what the royal would like if she ditched her Disney princess waves while swapping her brunette color for a Sleeping Beauty blond shade. She might not look as regal, but she definitely looks camera-ready.
Kate is a savvy woman who has learned one of the most important rules of achieving icon status: It helps to have a signature look. She's always kept her glossy chestnut tresses long and has never deviated too far away from her hair's natural hue when experimenting with highlights. To warm her look up, she's snuck in some honey and caramel tones and tried out hair color trends such as balayage babylights. Her hair has become such a natural treasure that people freak out if she ever makes a major change — Kate's bangs even sparked a silly conspiracy theory before she revealed her cancer diagnosis.
In a piece for the Daily Mail, Kate's hairstylist, Richard Ward, wrote, "The Princess has always been a long-hair devotee." By having a lot of length, Kate can experiment with many different hairstyles, such as elegant chignons and intricate updos that look stunning with tiaras. While Princess Diana was proof that you don't need hair you can swish to look the part of a princess, giving Kate a blond bob makes her look like she's taken up a different profession.
Kate Middleton looks like she's ready to share some news with us
The results of the hair makeover that Static Media's photo editor gave Kate Middleton are astonishing. Her new look is a chin-length blond bob with layers, a slight side part, and curled-under ends. When Kate adds fine blond highlights to her hair, it usually results in a sun-kissed radiance that refreshes her look. However, we know now that she'd look totally washed out if she ever went overboard with the bleach.
Erasing the pigment from Kate's hair has a harsh effect, and it makes her famous dark eyeliner appear overpowering rather than synergistic with her crowning glory. The new color and style are very newscaster-coded. Taking away Kate's soft waves — which always look healthy and polished — also ages her a bit. It's hard to imagine Kate ever abandoning her gorgeous brunette blowout for a 'do like the one above, especially since she seems to be rather proud of her tresses. In 2011, there was speculation that a visible mark on the side of her head was a hair extension bond. However, a spokesman for the royal told the Daily Mail it was a surgical scar.
There have been some calls for Kate to cut her hair. "I would take it up six inches," Camilla Parker Bowles' hairstylist, Jo Hansford, told The Telegraph in 2023. Just imagine the outcry there'd be if she got a hold of Kate's hair and gave her a Queen Camilla coif.