Kate Middleton's Latest Hair Transformation Is The Perfect Compliment To Her Personality

Just days after her 40th birthday, Kate Middleton is now switching up her look. Making her first official public appearance alongside husband Prince William for the new year, Kate sported a slightly darker hair color than usual — opting for a richer, chocolate hue in place of her previously chestnut locks. The barely noticeable change is a testament to Kate's personality, as she is known for her subtlety, lack of boisterousness, and how she conducts herself.

In fact, Kate has even been described as a "natural introvert," one source told Hello!. "She's quietly growing in confidence," the insider noted, adding, "She still finds it quite challenging to mix with [world leaders]... But she's really growing into the role." Another unnamed source, who claims to be Kate's friend, even told the Daily Mail, "​​There is no way Catherine would be doing anything in public life if she hadn't fallen in love with William. She is very open about that."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first outing of 2022 saw them visiting U.K.'s Foundling Museum — which tells the story of Foundling Hospital, the U.K.'s first home for kids at risk of abandonment. Early childhood development is something that is near and dear to Kate's heart. After visiting a high school in November, Kate partook in a science lesson on the topic and noted (via People), "I completely found it interesting. It's a real passion of mine ... learning about how our adult brains develop and how our early childhood influences the adults we become."