Prince William And Kate Middleton's First Official Apperance Of 2022 Is Just What You'd Expect

Kate Middleton turned 40 on January 9, and palace sources say the Duchess of Cambridge is "flourishing." A royal insider told People, "She has really come into her own." As Kate and her husband, Prince William, take on more royal duties as Queen Elizabeth has slowed down, it seems that Kate is preparing for her future role as queen. One example of Kate embracing her role as future queen was the first-ever Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey before the holiday. The concert paid tribute to the organizations and people in the U.K. who helped their communities during the pandemic. In the program for the concert, the duchess wrote a very touching message. Joan Black, who attended the concert, told People, "To bring everyone together like this is lovely. I felt she was really confident. We are doing well if that's our future queen."

People reported William and Kate's first official appearance of 2022 showed just what royal watchers expect of a future queen. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for their first public event to highlight an important cause to the United Kingdom and close to Kate's heart.