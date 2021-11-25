What Does Kate Middleton Consider Her Real Passion?
Kate Middleton has made the most of her art history degree, and has used it in a variety of ways. In May, when she and Prince William visited their alma mater, Scotland's St Andrew's University, she donated a sketch of the school, per Town & Country. Kate's 2002 drawing puts her talent on display and shows that she had already developed an artistic eye she would use for the rest of her life. After graduating, Kate first worked for her family's company before pursuing a career at Jigsaw, a British clothing brand. Of course, art and fashion go hand-in-hand, and she took a position as an accessories buyer before she wed Prince William, according to Hello! According to Architectural Digest, the duchess also uses her art history degree while taking photos of her children. According to the Express, Kate has previously said, "I am a firm believer in the power of art to make a difference." But it seems as if she has another passion.
During a speech at a charity event in 2017, she said (via People), "Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost." It should, therefore, come as no surprise that becoming a mother changed the Duchess of Cambridge and opened her eyes to new experiences. Here's how motherhood helped establish Kate Middleton's true passion and how the duchess uses her public platform to make a difference.
Kate Middleton is passionate about early childhood development
Kate Middleton often visits schools as part of her royal duties. People reported that the Duchess of Cambridge recently visited a high school where she revealed one of her passions while attending a lesson. The children were learning about early childhood development — particularly how crucial the first five years in a child's life are. The duchess dished, "I completely found it interesting. It's a real passion of mine." She added, "Learning about babies' brains, about how our adult brains develop and how our early childhood influences the adults we become." Kate also encouraged the learners to "[k]eep thinking about it, keep talking about it with your friends."
Of course, this is not the first time that Kate mentioned her interest in the formative years of a child's life. She appeared on the "Happy Mum Happy Baby" podcast and spoke about its importance. The mother-of-three said (via Town & Country), "I think ultimately if you look at who's caring and looking after and nurturing children in the most vital period, from pregnancy all the way to the age of five, you know parents and carers are right at the heart of that." Kate continued, "It's not just about happy, healthy children. This is for lifelong consequences and outcomes." The duchess put her money where her mouth is and launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, underscoring her passion for young kids.