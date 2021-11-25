What Does Kate Middleton Consider Her Real Passion?

Kate Middleton has made the most of her art history degree, and has used it in a variety of ways. In May, when she and Prince William visited their alma mater, Scotland's St Andrew's University, she donated a sketch of the school, per Town & Country. Kate's 2002 drawing puts her talent on display and shows that she had already developed an artistic eye she would use for the rest of her life. After graduating, Kate first worked for her family's company before pursuing a career at Jigsaw, a British clothing brand. Of course, art and fashion go hand-in-hand, and she took a position as an accessories buyer before she wed Prince William, according to Hello! According to Architectural Digest, the duchess also uses her art history degree while taking photos of her children. According to the Express, Kate has previously said, "I am a firm believer in the power of art to make a difference." But it seems as if she has another passion.

During a speech at a charity event in 2017, she said (via People), "Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost." It should, therefore, come as no surprise that becoming a mother changed the Duchess of Cambridge and opened her eyes to new experiences. Here's how motherhood helped establish Kate Middleton's true passion and how the duchess uses her public platform to make a difference.