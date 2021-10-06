The Real Reason Kate Middleton Is Recruiting Children Born In The 2020s
Kate Middleton and Prince William may be facing a difficult time, but the Duchess of Cambridge has continued to step up her royal game amidst the family's recent loss, including the tragic death of Prince Philip, and drama (looking at you, Harry and Meghan!). One senior royal source told the Daily Mail she's recently been called "a royal rockstar," while Cat Ross, the CEO of baby bank Baby Basics UK, which Kate visited in August to personally deliver supplies, shared how down-to-earth Kate is behind the scenes. "What struck me the most about the Duchess was her genuine interest," Ross told Hello!. And it's that genuine interest that Kate is channeling into her latest charitable endeavor: The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
Launched in June, it was born out of her "own journey into understanding the importance of early childhood." As the duchess explained on Twitter, she set out to "understand what we could do to help prevent some of today's toughest social challenges [...] and rising rates of poor mental health." In her efforts, Kate discovered that "the first five years of life are just so important." She founded the Centre with the "mission to transform society through early childhood" — something she's actively working towards on a daily basis, like with her latest scientific venture which is currently recruiting children born in the 2020s.
Why Kate Middleton's recruiting 2020s babies
On Tuesday, Kate Middleton visited the University College London's Centre for Longitudinal Studies to learn more about their upcoming Children of the 2020s Study. During her time at the university, she viewed research, spoke with experts, and participated in a roundtable discussion, according to People. The mission of the study, which plans to recruit 8,000 families with babies born in April, May, and June 2021, is right in keeping with Kate's work at The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. By following the kids as they grow from nine months to five years old, the study's goal is to learn how wide-ranging factors impact early childhood development. Everything from "family structure" to "home learning environment," "preschool education," and "neighbourhood and family context" will be monitored.
In a statement, the Duchess of Cambridge said she's "committed to supporting greater in-depth research in this vital area." Kate also noted how "our early childhoods shape our adult lives and knowing more about what impacts this critical time is fundamental to understanding what we as a society can do to improve our future health and happiness." She also shared that she believes the study will go a long way in providing "insights into the most critical aspects of early childhood, as well as the factors which support or hinder positive lifelong outcomes." If all goes according to plan, the research is set to begin in early 2022.