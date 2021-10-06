The Real Reason Kate Middleton Is Recruiting Children Born In The 2020s

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton visited the University College London's Centre for Longitudinal Studies to learn more about their upcoming Children of the 2020s Study. During her time at the university, she viewed research, spoke with experts, and participated in a roundtable discussion, according to People. The mission of the study, which plans to recruit 8,000 families with babies born in April, May, and June 2021, is right in keeping with Kate's work at The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. By following the kids as they grow from nine months to five years old, the study's goal is to learn how wide-ranging factors impact early childhood development. Everything from "family structure" to "home learning environment," "preschool education," and "neighbourhood and family context" will be monitored.

In a statement, the Duchess of Cambridge said she's "committed to supporting greater in-depth research in this vital area." Kate also noted how "our early childhoods shape our adult lives and knowing more about what impacts this critical time is fundamental to understanding what we as a society can do to improve our future health and happiness." She also shared that she believes the study will go a long way in providing "insights into the most critical aspects of early childhood, as well as the factors which support or hinder positive lifelong outcomes." If all goes according to plan, the research is set to begin in early 2022.