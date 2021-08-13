Charity CEO Reveals How Kate Middleton Really Is Behind The Scenes

Kate Middleton is known for her sunny disposition at royal events, but many wonder what she's really like when she's out of the public eye.

When it comes to tabloid reports, Kate does not seem to let things get under her skin. "Catherine, as far as I'm told, just ignores what's written about her," Daily Mail royal editor Emily Andrews told viewers in the documentary, "Kate: Our Queen in Waiting" (via Express). David Riley, narrator of the documentary, revealed in the doc that Kate is quite similar to Queen Elizabeth II, adding, "Kate's stoical attitude towards the press mirrors that of the queen herself. It's felt by many to be the appropriate royal response."

Historian Dr. Chandrika Kaul agreed, noting in the film that "Kate epitomizes the adage 'never complain, never explain.' Much like the queen has in her successful and long reign." Despite the constant comparisons to the queen, a CEO who recently worked with Kate had a lot to say about her demeanor. Keep reading for more details.