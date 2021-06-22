Kate Middleton Opens Up About The Interesting Hobby She Shares With Her Brother

Kate Middleton is fulfilling her royal duties, visiting school children in London at the Natural History Museum on June 22. The trip included the duchess joining the kids in an arts & crafts activity to learn more about insects, mammals and birds, according to People. During Middleton's visit, the royal also revealed the one hobby that she enjoys just like her younger brother.

For those unfamiliar with the Middleton family, James Middleton is the duchess' youngest sibling, and, according to an interview with the Daily Mail, he is constantly reminded of it. "It's always been, whether at school or now, that I am Pippa and Catherine's little brother," he revealed in 2016. "It's probably going to be the story of my life. I am James Middleton. I am very proud to be 'the little brother of...,' but, equally, they are proud that I am who I am."

The Middleton sisters are so proud of James and supportive of his hobbies, they opted to get their brother "the most fantastic birthday gift imaginable" in 2011, making one of his longtime wishes come true. The gift in question turned into a hobby not just for James, but for Kate too. Read on to find out what it is.