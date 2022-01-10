Friends Make Bold Claim About Kate Middleton's Life Choices

In light of Sussexit, Kate Middleton, who turned 40 on January 9, has taken on a more prominent role within the royal family. In December, the Duchess of Cambridge hosted her first-ever Christmas caroling event, which served to honor COVID-19 frontline workers. At the event, she even dazzled the crowd with her piano performance — as one source told People, "Music was very important to the duchess during the lockdowns" and that "She also recognizes the powerful way in which music brings people together — especially during difficult times."

A royal of many talents, Kate has even begun to transition into essentially being Queen Elizabeth's right-hand woman. With her upcoming Platinum Jubilee, son Prince Andrew's legal woes, and grandson Prince Harry's bombshell memoir arriving, Her Majesty is angling up for a big year. As a result, royal expert Katie Nicholl notes (via Closer).that "Kate will step up" and knows "the queen hugely values her support, and will rely on her more than ever."

Despite being thrust into the national spotlight, the mother-of-three seems to be unwavering in the face of trepidation. However, according to those within her inner circle, the Duchess of Sussex would have chosen to live a much quieter life had it not been for husband Prince William.