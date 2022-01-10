Friends Make Bold Claim About Kate Middleton's Life Choices
In light of Sussexit, Kate Middleton, who turned 40 on January 9, has taken on a more prominent role within the royal family. In December, the Duchess of Cambridge hosted her first-ever Christmas caroling event, which served to honor COVID-19 frontline workers. At the event, she even dazzled the crowd with her piano performance — as one source told People, "Music was very important to the duchess during the lockdowns" and that "She also recognizes the powerful way in which music brings people together — especially during difficult times."
A royal of many talents, Kate has even begun to transition into essentially being Queen Elizabeth's right-hand woman. With her upcoming Platinum Jubilee, son Prince Andrew's legal woes, and grandson Prince Harry's bombshell memoir arriving, Her Majesty is angling up for a big year. As a result, royal expert Katie Nicholl notes (via Closer).that "Kate will step up" and knows "the queen hugely values her support, and will rely on her more than ever."
Despite being thrust into the national spotlight, the mother-of-three seems to be unwavering in the face of trepidation. However, according to those within her inner circle, the Duchess of Sussex would have chosen to live a much quieter life had it not been for husband Prince William.
Kate Middleton would not be involved 'in public life' if not for Prince William
Despite being a "natural introvert," as a source told Hello! magazine, Kate Middleton is excelling at her royal duties. But regardless of her success, those within the Duchess of Cambridge's inner circle have made a bold claim about her social status.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, an unnamed friend of Kate's revealed, "There is no way Catherine would be doing anything in public life if she hadn't fallen in love with William," which she's "very open about." The source added that "Public life is full of extroverts, people who seek the limelight and enjoy it. And she isn't one of them." But despite "[falling] in love with a prince and [developing] into a really good team," Kate "doesn't want to go parties and would prefer to live the quiet life at home with her family."
In January, another source spoke to Hello! and offered analogous sentiments. "I think [Kate] would say herself that she wasn't born to be a public figure," said the insider, while describing the duchess as "a reserved person." Similarly, they also mention that she "would never have sought a public role if it hadn't been for [Prince William]."
When she's not out and about, Kate is raising her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, with Prince William. Noted for her "swan"-like parenting skills, Kate offers a "protective and nurturing approach with stepping back to encourage independence and social confidence" to her kids, a body language expert told Express.