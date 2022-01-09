How Did Kate Middleton Celebrate Her 40th Birthday?

Kate Middleton reached her 40th birthday on January 9, and the Duchess of Cambridge has only blossomed with the years. A royal insider told People on December 15, 2021 that Kate has been "flourishing," even given her increased senior royal duties. "She has really come into her own," the source told the outlet, with Kate reportedly taking on new roles at home as well.

With the 3-year-old son Prince Louis joining siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte in school, per People, Kate remains a hands-on mom. She "runs things at home with the kids and the schedules," a personal friend to the duchess said. "She is hugely involved in every single part of their day." A source close to the royal family even boasted to the same magazine in January that Kate grows "more and more impressive as time goes on," adding, "She is a focused and professional woman."

It's a good thing she is — 2022 is shaping to be a busy year for the royals. Queen Elizabeth is celebrating an accomplishment no other royal has reached — completing 75 years as monarch — with the Platinum Jubilee, but will likely require assistance in duties. Given Elizabeth's 2021 health struggles, royal author Katie Nicholl predicted, per Closer, that "Kate will step up and I know the queen hugely values her support, and will rely on her more than ever." Before she takes on even more responsibilities this year, though, how did the duchess commemorate her milestone birthday?