What Is Kate Middleton's Outlook Ahead Of Her 40th Birthday?

In case it wasn't obvious, Kate Middleton is thriving (we'd put sparkle emojis around that word if we could) with her royal duties. With a decade of experience under her belt, it appears she is poised for greater royal success down the line. professionally.

One royal insider even revealed to People on December 15 that Kate is "flourishing" as she takes on more senior duties. The source further added, "She has really come into her own." The comments came off the heels of Kate's first-ever Christmas carol concert, which served to honor those helping in the fight against COVID-19. Both Kate and her husband Prince William's work have received praise since they've started "taking the lead" in the royal family, according to the Daily Mail.

"It's the third generation taking the lead – we're living in a time, the Cambridge's are the bridge within the monarchy," a royal source told the Daily Mail, noting that "the carol service was Kate's idea." The insider added, "Young people know who the queen is but they [can't] quite attune with someone so distant in terms of the age gap," which is why the Cambridges are acting "as a bridge between the young people and older generation." Clearly, Kate has a lot to celebrate in just a few short weeks!