How Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Taking Over The Royal Family

The British monarchy has undergone some serious changes in recent memory, and will continue to do so in the future. In 2020, the royal family was rocked by Sussexit — an unprecedented move that eventually saw Prince Harry's departure from royal duties and the uprooting of his life to suburban California alongside wife Meghan Markle. And now with the 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth experiencing some concerning health issues (you may recall October's hospital visit), the future of the monarchy remains up in the air.

Though Prince Charles is currently the first in line to succeed Queen Elizabeth, a series of PR disasters have long marred the royal family — leaving Charles with a widening mess to clean up. His brother, Prince Andrew, stepped away from royal duties after ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were discovered and a disastrous interview irreversibly damaged his reputation. Charles himself has also come under fire in recent memory. During Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex revealed an unnamed family member inquired about son Archie's skin tone, as both Archie and Meghan are mixed-race. It was eventually reported that Charles was the family member in question.

With a popularity rating of 45% amongst the British public (per YouGov), the Prince of Wales isn't necessarily the monarchy's hottest commodity. Son Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, however, could eventually be the royal family's saving grace.