Kate Middleton Proves She's Ready For Christmas With Stunning Red Look

There is absolutely no reason for Kate Middleton to keep slaying like this! With nearly two decades of being affiliated with the royal family, some might argue no one shows up and shows out like the Duchess of Cambridge. Just take a look at the outfit Kate rocked for the Fabergé exhibition at London's Victoria and Albert Museum on December 2!

Of course, Kate has many fans watching her fashion choices, including one woman who told The Mirror she only buys outfits inspired by the duchess. "I started replicating her style almost immediately... and any time I would go out shopping, I'd ask myself: 'would Kate wear this?'" she admitted. "Though I do love admiring her gorgeous gowns, I think she does a great job of mixing high end fashion with more accessible and budget friendly pieces," she gushed.

Furthering her grasp on the cultural zeitgeist, Kate has sported a pair of trendy gold Alia Hoops from Hayley Jones in recent memory, which was eventually spotted on none other than Kendall Jenner! Now, with the Christmas season in full swing, Kate Middleton is setting the bar once again for Yuletide fashion.