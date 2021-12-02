What Accessory Do Kate Middleton And Kendall Jenner Both Have?
Talk about a clash of titans! On one hand, you've got the Kardashian-Jenners. On the other, you've got the royal family. Throw those two conglomerates into the mix and you have a fashion battle for the ages. And really — who does style better than these two families? We certainly can't decide!
But in a once-in-a-blue-moon occurrence, the stars actually aligned and saw Kendall Jenner, the eldest daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, rock the same piece of jewelry as Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. Kendall has been known for her iconic style and even discussed her affinity for "random vintage" with Vogue in 2019. "I have this little cow-print bag that's super old," she told the outlet in 2019. "There's no tag in it, nobody knows where it's from or what it is, but I found it in a cool little thrift store."
But what's the reasoning behind her style choices? "Most [vintage] stuff that I wear is pretty random. And I love that because nobody else has it," she revealed. Well, Kendall, it may not be vintage, but it looks like you might have some competition from the Duchess of Cambridge in the style department.
Kate Middleton and Kendall Jenner rocked the same pair of earrings
When it comes to the royals, Kate Middleton always channels her inner Princess Diana with her style, grace, and elegance. Always displaying a sense of awareness, the cognizant Kate always makes sure to dress appropriately for the occasion — whether it's rocking a poppy to remember the Armed Forces or a recycled outfit for the Earthshot Prize Awards (via Town & Country). No small detail goes unnoticed with Kate's attire choices, not even her earrings!
According to People, Kate was spotted in August 2020 rocking a pair of gold, handcrafted Alia Hoops from designer Hayley Jones. As the founder of Spells of Love, Jones quickly became swamped with orders after the Duchess of Cambridge rocked the stylish earrings, and months later, Kendall Jenner was seen sporting the same ones.
"To have the Duchess of Cambridge and Kendall Jenner both wear my earrings, it's so surreal, I don't think it will ever fully sink in!" Jones told the outlet in December. "Having both women wear my earrings has been so amazing and it has helped my business so much. I'm so grateful," she continued. In December 2020, Kate was seen sporting the earrings once more during a Royal Train tour. In April, the eldest Jenner sister donned the earrings in Madison Square Garden for a New York Knicks game (via People).