What Accessory Do Kate Middleton And Kendall Jenner Both Have?

Talk about a clash of titans! On one hand, you've got the Kardashian-Jenners. On the other, you've got the royal family. Throw those two conglomerates into the mix and you have a fashion battle for the ages. And really — who does style better than these two families? We certainly can't decide!

But in a once-in-a-blue-moon occurrence, the stars actually aligned and saw Kendall Jenner, the eldest daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, rock the same piece of jewelry as Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. Kendall has been known for her iconic style and even discussed her affinity for "random vintage" with Vogue in 2019. "I have this little cow-print bag that's super old," she told the outlet in 2019. "There's no tag in it, nobody knows where it's from or what it is, but I found it in a cool little thrift store."

But what's the reasoning behind her style choices? "Most [vintage] stuff that I wear is pretty random. And I love that because nobody else has it," she revealed. Well, Kendall, it may not be vintage, but it looks like you might have some competition from the Duchess of Cambridge in the style department.