How Kate Middleton Broke The Queen's Golden Rule By Mistake

It's well-known at this point that royal protocol is no easy thing to follow. From a strict dress code to a lack of PDA (via PureWow), the royal family's protocol presents a mountain of challenges that all must adhere to. It demands that one be present, laser-focused, and possess the metacognition and awareness surrounding their behaviors. After all, the world is always watching.

Take, for example, Meghan Markle. The highly-controversial Duchess of Sussex has broken royal protocol numerous times (72 times actually, according to Cosmopolitan) since becoming romantically entwined with Prince Harry. On one occasion, Meghan came under fire after she was seen closing her car door! Yes, what may seem like normal behavior to us regular folk is usually frowned upon as royals.

But hey, we all make mistakes — and even Kate Middleton is no exception. The widely-respected Duchess of Cambridge has even broken royal protocol on occasion, as evidenced in early November (via Express) when she took her coat off during a public engagement. However, that pales in comparison to the time she broke Queen Elizabeth's golden rule.