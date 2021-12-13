Do William And Kate Really Prefer If Their Kids Don't Attend Royal Events?
Parenting one child — let alone three — must be no easy task! But yet, Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly manage to do so with ease and proficiency. As the parents to children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the Cambridges balance raising the future of monarchy on top of maintaining their current royal duties! Who says being a royal is a walk in the park?
And even as children, life isn't as easy for the trio of Cambridge kids as it seems. Raised under the no-nonsense tutelages of mother Kate and father William, the three children are subject to disciplinary measures like any other child. In fact, in the age of iPads and technological abundance, the Duchess of Cambridge "is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum," royal author Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine (via the Daily Mail).
With Christmas quickly approaching, Nicholl noted that "both [George] and Charlotte are quite tech-savvy and, like most children, there probably are technical gadgets and such like on their wish list," though Kate and William "are cautious of screen time" and seek "more practical [gifts]" for their young ones. And beyond their screen time limitations, the three youngsters also apparently have restrictions when it comes to royal outings. Sorry, kids!
Prince William and Kate Middleton have a 'rule' for their kids' royal outings
The last time Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were spotted at an official outing was during 2020's Royal Variety Performance, according to GoodtoKnow. As it turns out, there's a very specific reason for this and it comes down to the parenting styles of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Royal expert Duncan Larcombe offered more insight into the lack of young royal spottings, which he chalks up to the Cambridge's "strict" parenting regimen. "The reality is that William and Kate have a rule that they do not take the children on any official engagements," Larcombe told OK! Magazine (via GoodtoKnow). "We only really see them on the balcony waving at set piece royal events, but there are exceptions to that rule like when George was at Wembley for the Euros final."
The three children were notably absent from last week's Christmas caroling event at Westminster Abbey. Larcombe noted that, "It was on a school night and [the Cambridges] are pretty strict," adding that, "The children are in a rather strict regime so that might have been the reason." Interestingly enough, given that the caroling event was "a televised official engagement," Larcombe thinks "it shows that William and Kate are still reluctant to focus too greatly officially on their family and their children."