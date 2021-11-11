How Do William And Kate Keep Their Kids Humble?

There's a reason why the late Princess Diana is still revered today. The highly esteemed former Princess of Wales exemplified beauty, dignity, and grace with her extravagant (but not-boisterous) attire and penchant for goodwill. A model royal, Diana was also an excellent mother, helping raise two top-tier young men in Prince William and Prince Harry alongside her eventual ex-husband, Prince Charles.

And despite her acrimonious split from the Prince of Wales, Diana still did her best to show out for the royal family on top of her motherhood duties. Now, decades after her untimely death, sons William and Harry are now carrying out their respective fatherhood duties. With five children between the two brothers, there's no doubt that the two make great parents with the valuable lessons Diana taught them.

In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton have employed the use of several Diana-esque tactics in raising their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Through their techniques, we're sure Princess Diana would be proud of the man and father Prince William would grow up to be.