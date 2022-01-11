The Sweet Reason Behind Kate Middleton's Rare Reply To Fan

Brace yourselves — Kate Middleton has us in for a tearjerker.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their duties as senior royals behind, experts have looked to the Duchess of Cambridge as one of the royal family's next leading women. A shining beacon of hope, Kate has helped serve as a "bridge between the young people and older generation," a royal commentator told the Daily Mail, in part through her philanthropic efforts with husband Prince William. Through hosting her first-ever Christmas carol event in December, Kate has demonstrated a remarkable sense of leadership.

With a hectic year ahead (including her Platinum Jubilee!), Queen Elizabeth will reportedly lean on Kate in the forthcoming future. Royal author Katie Nicholl told Closer, ​​"We've seen Kate blossom over the years, growing in confidence and evolving into a key member of the royals" and added that "Kate will step up and I know the queen hugely values her support, and will rely on her more than ever."

In 2020, Kate even launched a photography project entitled "Hold Still," which sought "to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through" amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, she said in a statement (via Town & Country). Kate, an avid photographer, noted that these "photographs [reflect] resilience, bravery, kindness." Two years later, 6-year-old Mila Sneddon, who took part in the project, shared some kind words for the duchess — and now, she's received a delightful response from Kate herself!