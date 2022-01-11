The Sweet Reason Behind Kate Middleton's Rare Reply To Fan
Brace yourselves — Kate Middleton has us in for a tearjerker.
Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their duties as senior royals behind, experts have looked to the Duchess of Cambridge as one of the royal family's next leading women. A shining beacon of hope, Kate has helped serve as a "bridge between the young people and older generation," a royal commentator told the Daily Mail, in part through her philanthropic efforts with husband Prince William. Through hosting her first-ever Christmas carol event in December, Kate has demonstrated a remarkable sense of leadership.
With a hectic year ahead (including her Platinum Jubilee!), Queen Elizabeth will reportedly lean on Kate in the forthcoming future. Royal author Katie Nicholl told Closer, "We've seen Kate blossom over the years, growing in confidence and evolving into a key member of the royals" and added that "Kate will step up and I know the queen hugely values her support, and will rely on her more than ever."
In 2020, Kate even launched a photography project entitled "Hold Still," which sought "to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through" amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, she said in a statement (via Town & Country). Kate, an avid photographer, noted that these "photographs [reflect] resilience, bravery, kindness." Two years later, 6-year-old Mila Sneddon, who took part in the project, shared some kind words for the duchess — and now, she's received a delightful response from Kate herself!
Kate Middleton thanks Mila Sneddon for the birthday wishes
With her do-good attitude and penchant for philanthropy, Kate Middleton is revered by the British public, boasting a 65% popularity rating, according to a YouGov poll — falling just under William and Queen Elizabeth. And now, just after Kate rang in the big 4-0 on January 9, she is receiving well wishes from her biggest fan.
Six-year-old Mila Sneddon, who partook in Kate's "Hold Still" photography project, recorded a sweet birthday message for the mother-of-three. "Happy Birthday Catherine!" said Mila, in a video shared by mom Lynda. "I'm so happy you're turning 40, hope you get nice gifts and love spending time with your family. Bye, lots of love," she continued. In a rare response, Kate tweeted back, "Thank you Mila!"
Mila, who suffers from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, was undergoing chemotherapy treatments during Kate's 2020 project. With the pandemic raging, Mila was forced to isolate herself in a different household throughout her treatment. The two shared a sweet phone conversation in 2020, where Mila revealed her favorite color to be pink. In turn, the duchess said she'd remember to wear a pink dress when they finally meet. In true Kate fashion, she did not disappoint — wearing exactly that upon finally meeting in May! The two would meet again for Kate's Christmas carol event in December, where Mila wished for a "Barbie Dreamhouse," per Hello! magazine. Our hearts!