How Kate Middleton's Bangs Sparked Wild Conspiracy Theories Before Her Cancer Reveal

Prior to Kate Middleton's heartbreaking cancer announcement, the world was all abuzz with bizarre theories over where the princess was. One particularly ridiculous theory? She'd stepped away from public life so that her bangs could grow out.

The bangs conspiracy theory began after one X, formerly Twitter, user took to the platform in early February 2024 to quip, "My Kate Middleton theory is that she got bangs and she's waiting for them to grow out." Never mind the fact that Kensington Palace had made it clear from the start that the Princess of Wales was recovering from surgery and would probably only resume public appearances after Easter. The joke soon caught on. In fact, one popular X post featured a clip of Selena Gomez seemingly sharing some hot gossip with Taylor Swift began doing the rounds, along with a particularly ludicrous faux subtitle. The subtitle included theories that if wasn't bangs keeping Middleton in hiding, she may have gone for a BBL or simply got lost at the failed Wonka experience.

In fairness, the video seemed to poke fun at just how absurd some of the conspiracy theories were. Nevertheless, we wouldn't be surprised if this particular theory angered Prince William — and possibly even upset Kate Middleton herself.