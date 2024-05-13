Prince William's Reported Reaction To The Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories Isn't Surprising

For much of early 2024, it seemed like half the internet was wearing tinfoil hats and had gone into full-on conspiracy mode over Kate Middleton's purported disappearance. When Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge would have a "planned abdominal surgery" and would not surface to the public eye until months later, many royal fans, along with casual spectators, had a field day. The lack of detail in the announcement triggered a frenzy of imaginative and often disturbing theories that only worsened as time passed. Through all this, Prince William was less than thrilled to see his wife become the subject of all the ridiculous rumors.

It's not exactly clear why the internet collectively decided to go down a rabbit hole to figure out what was happening with Kate, but it certainly wasn't helped by the fake photo controversy caused by the palace posting a digitally manipulated Mother's Day photo of her, which was withdrawn by reputable outlets like AP and Reuters. Rumors then spiraled out of control, with some theorizing that Kate stepped out of the spotlight to recover from a Brazilian butt lift, while others assumed she had pulled a "Gone Girl" amid rumors of Prince William's supposed affair with Rose Hanbury. All these only came to a halt when Kate finally broke her silence at the end of March 2024 and revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

As Kate shared her health struggles, the public's guilt over their rampant speculating was clearer than ever. Meanwhile, Prince William couldn't help but feel furious about his wife being part of a social media circus she never asked for.