Kate Middleton Body Double Accusations Rage At Trooping The Colour 2024 With Creepiest Conspiracy Yet

One might have thought Kate Middleton's first public appearance in months would hush the conspiracy theorists, at least for the time being, but no such luck. While the Princess of Wales donned a chic black and white fascinator for her unexpected appearance at Trooping the Colour 2024, many trolls opted instead for tin foil hats — and this time, their so-called smoking gun is creepier than ever. We direct you to the princess's teeth.

Clearly eager to share their theory with the world, one X, formerly Twitter, user took to the platform to remark that Middleton's teeth looked different in her most recent pics. In a side-by-side of the "evidence," the user wrote, "Teeth on the green pic aren't perfect, have edges ... today, all gone. Hollywood smile? #bodydouble look out #lizards at work." Yes — the conspiracy theorists are now claiming Middleton has been replaced by a reptilian body double. Not exactly a new rumor for the royal family, but pretty disturbing, nonetheless.

ICYMI, there is a belief among many reptilian conspiracy theorists that reptilian people (also sometimes referred to as "Elites") have perfect teeth. With Middleton's chompers seemingly appearing so Hollywood-esque all of a sudden, those who subscribe to that belief are likely to have a field day with it. Here's the thing, though: her teeth actually don't look different from older pics. Like, at all.