Kate Middleton Body Double Accusations Rage At Trooping The Colour 2024 With Creepiest Conspiracy Yet
One might have thought Kate Middleton's first public appearance in months would hush the conspiracy theorists, at least for the time being, but no such luck. While the Princess of Wales donned a chic black and white fascinator for her unexpected appearance at Trooping the Colour 2024, many trolls opted instead for tin foil hats — and this time, their so-called smoking gun is creepier than ever. We direct you to the princess's teeth.
Clearly eager to share their theory with the world, one X, formerly Twitter, user took to the platform to remark that Middleton's teeth looked different in her most recent pics. In a side-by-side of the "evidence," the user wrote, "Teeth on the green pic aren't perfect, have edges ... today, all gone. Hollywood smile? #bodydouble look out #lizards at work." Yes — the conspiracy theorists are now claiming Middleton has been replaced by a reptilian body double. Not exactly a new rumor for the royal family, but pretty disturbing, nonetheless.
ICYMI, there is a belief among many reptilian conspiracy theorists that reptilian people (also sometimes referred to as "Elites") have perfect teeth. With Middleton's chompers seemingly appearing so Hollywood-esque all of a sudden, those who subscribe to that belief are likely to have a field day with it. Here's the thing, though: her teeth actually don't look different from older pics. Like, at all.
Kate's teeth have always been talked about
Strange as it may seem, this isn't the first time Kate Middleton's teeth have been analyzed. In fact, back in 2022, a dentist weighed in on the future Queen of England's teeth in an interview with Express — and we have a feeling that's exactly what influenced the conspiracy theorists responding to her Trooping the Colour 2024 smile.
Speaking to the outlet, Dr. Aneka Khaira had explained, "Kate's teeth carry natural minor imperfections that further enhance the aesthetic. While it's not the perfect 'Hollywood smile,' its slight imperfections represent it's identity with the royal smile, reflecting a more British nature." With that in mind, it certainly would be a surprise if Middleton arrived at Trooping the Colour with an all-new set of chompers — but this is where it gets interesting. Even if the dentist said that Middleton's teeth weren't perfect in the purest sense of the word, the images included in the article showed the princess with a very similar smile to the one she shared at her latest public appearance.
Nice try, conspiracy theorists — but this one is just too much of a stretch. In fact, we have a feeling even Prince William's reaction to this particular conspiracy theory won't be much more than one of bemusement.
Kate Middleton has had braces in the past
Aside from the fact that Kate Middleton's teeth don't look all that different in her latest appearance, it's worth noting that it's well-publicized that the Princess of Wales has had dental work done in the past. TBD if that had anything to do with the fact that dentists weighed in on her smile in the press — though, honestly, we wouldn't blame her.
Either way, as another dentist shared in an interview with Hello, the princess is actually known to have had Invisalign and may even have headed to a famed French dentist to have it done. Speaking of the treatment, Dr Rhona Eskander explained, "This creates tiny little micro rotations in the smile, which means the teeth aren't perfectly aligned." Even so, with time, Invisalign will straighten teeth — so if anyone has noticed a slight difference in the princess' smile, that's likely to have a lot to do with it.
Given that Invisalign is a hugely popular treatment (with celebrities and normies alike), we're going to go ahead and say that even if there has been the slightest shift in Middleton's teeth, that's not down to her being impersonated by a lizard.