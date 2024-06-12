Sad Signs We Won't See Kate Middleton At Trooping The Colour 2024

Since Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis and began treatment, the wild conspiracy theories about her prolonged absence from the public eye have finally quieted down, making way for speculations about her grand return. Initially, she was expected to reappear around Easter 2024, but it seems the Princess of Wales is still knee-deep in recovery and won't be gracing us with her presence anytime soon — including at Trooping the Colour.

Trooping the Colour, slated for June 15 this year, is the annual spectacle celebrating the monarch's birthday (yes, King Charles gets the royal perk of two birthdays, just like his predecessors). The Royal Family gathers at Buckingham Palace to watch soldiers parade and the Royal Air Force show off their skills in the sky. Many hoped this would be the perfect stage for Kate's return to the spotlight, but a Kensington Palace spokesperson dashed those hopes early on, stating she wouldn't return until her doctors gave the all-clear. "The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team," said a Kensington Palace spokesman told BBC in May 2024.

Despite the official word, some fans still clung to the hope of a surprise appearance. But now it's crystal clear she won't be there, as she issued a statement expressing her disappointment about missing the event.