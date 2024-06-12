Sad Signs We Won't See Kate Middleton At Trooping The Colour 2024
Since Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis and began treatment, the wild conspiracy theories about her prolonged absence from the public eye have finally quieted down, making way for speculations about her grand return. Initially, she was expected to reappear around Easter 2024, but it seems the Princess of Wales is still knee-deep in recovery and won't be gracing us with her presence anytime soon — including at Trooping the Colour.
Trooping the Colour, slated for June 15 this year, is the annual spectacle celebrating the monarch's birthday (yes, King Charles gets the royal perk of two birthdays, just like his predecessors). The Royal Family gathers at Buckingham Palace to watch soldiers parade and the Royal Air Force show off their skills in the sky. Many hoped this would be the perfect stage for Kate's return to the spotlight, but a Kensington Palace spokesperson dashed those hopes early on, stating she wouldn't return until her doctors gave the all-clear. "The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team," said a Kensington Palace spokesman told BBC in May 2024.
Despite the official word, some fans still clung to the hope of a surprise appearance. But now it's crystal clear she won't be there, as she issued a statement expressing her disappointment about missing the event.
Kate issued an apology letter for missing the rehearsals
Kate Middleton made sure to issue a personal and heartfelt apology to the Irish Guards, the regiment she represents as an honorary colonel, for missing their rehearsals prior to Trooping the Colour. The official X, formerly Twitter, account for the regiment shared a snippet of the letter, signed by Kate herself, aka "Colonel Catherine."
"I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel's Review and Trooping of the Colour," part of her letter read. "Being your colonel remains a great honor and I am very sorry that I'm unable to take the salute at this year's Colonel's Review. Please pass my apologies to the whole regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon."
PR advisor Rhea Freeman told GB News that even King Charles himself is hopeful that Kate makes it to the event as it will apparently indicate the monarchy's return to stability. "From everything I've read and seen, I would imagine that the King would be delighted to have her there," she said. But let's not hold our breath. Kate is very much focused on recovery, and before we know it, she will be back in action. "Everything I hear is that she will be back to work," Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl shared with The Sun. "She's coming back 100 per cent to pick up as Princess of Wales and do the great work she was doing before. It will just be in her time and she's ready and crucially when she gets the sign off from her medical team."