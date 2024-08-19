Tragic Details About Lauren Boebert

The following includes descriptions of sexual harassment and domestic violence.

Unfortunately, Lauren Boebert's fast and furious courtship and subsequent marriage to Jayson Boebert came with its own challenges. In fact, there were some serious red flags in Lauren's marriage to her now ex-husband Jayson right from the start. Even prior to getting pregnant and tying the knot, the couple seemingly went through a rough patch after Jayson was arrested and charged with public indecency stemming from an incident that occurred at the bowling alley in January 2004. According to the arrest report obtained by Western Colorado blogger Anne Landman, Jayson exposed his genitals to two women while standing at the snack bar area of the bowling alley. In the end, he spent four days in jail and was required to complete two years of probation.

Then, only one month later, Jayson also pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge following an incident involving Lauren and was required to spend seven days in jail. "[He] did unlawfully strike, shove or kick ... and subjected her to physical contact," a spokesperson for the Garfield associate county court clerk confirmed to the New York Post.

