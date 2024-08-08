Red Flags In Lauren Boebert's Marriage To Her Ex-Husband Jayson
The following article contains discussion of domestic violence.
Lauren Boebert was with her husband Jayson Boebert for two decades, but those years were far from idyllic. The 18-year marriage began when the ultraconservative congresswoman from Colorado came of age. However, the relationship was already two years old then, having started when Lauren was a minor and Jayson was a fully grown adult. The union only continued to rack up red flags from there. Before tying the knot, Lauren had already given birth to the first of their four sons, leading her to drop out of high school.
The months leading up to the pregnancy were also plagued by instances of physical aggression. When they were dating, Jayson admitted guilt in a domestic violence case, and Lauren was charged with assaulting him shortly after. The pattern remained present through the end. After Lauren filed for divorce in April 2023, Jayson reportedly responded with a temper tantrum directed at the process server. "Once he learned that he was being served with Dissolution of Marriage papers he was extremely angry," the server noted in court documents, according to The Daily Beast.
Jayson reportedly threatened to call the sheriff's deputies on the server and let his dogs loose as he attempted to leave. Lauren defended her ex-husband, calling the server's account into question. "Jayson deserves his privacy, not slanderous stories," she wrote on X, previously Twitter. Lauren's defense of Jayson comes as no surprise. After all, they both had covered up a lot of red flags for a long time.
Lauren Boebert was 16 and Jayson 22 when they met
When Lauren met Jayson Boebert, she was 16 years old. He was 22. She was working at a McDonald's when Jayson stopped by one day, marking the beginning of their relationship. Just a few months later, Lauren planned to wed. "A lot of people would say we moved way too fast, but we didn't think that at all," she wrote in her 2022 memoir, "My American Life" (via People). They planned to get married right away. Her mom even drove them to Las Vegas, but they couldn't tie the knot because Lauren wasn't 17.
But they were more than ready. "Make no mistake: this was no shotgun wedding. Jayson and I intentionally wanted to get married and start our new life together," she wrote. At 17, she fell pregnant. The Boeberts welcomed their son Tyler in March 2005 when Lauren was 18. They finally became a married couple three months later. Lauren was perpetuating a cycle that had started with her own mother, who had birthed the congresswoman when she was also 18.
Lauren promotes this dynamic as something positive, though. "My mom was 18 when she had me, which inspired me to be a mother when I was 18 years old," she said during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in March 2023 (via The Denver Post). Tyler did the same, welcoming his own son shortly after he turned 18 and his now-ex was 17. "They made the right choice," Lauren told the crowd.
Jayson Boebert pleaded guilty to domestic violence against Lauren
In February 2004, Jayson Boebert was charged with physically attacking Lauren Boebert, who was 17 at the time. They were boyfriend and girlfriend and just months from getting pregnant. He spent seven days in jail, the New York Post reported. Jayson pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a fine, according to court documents uploaded by Colorado blogger Anne Landman. "[Jayson] did unlawfully strike, shove or kick ... and subjected her to physical contact," a Garfield county court clerk spokesperson told the Post.
A few months later, Lauren was the one facing allegations of violence. In May 2004, she was accused of scratching his face and body and tearing down his home during an altercation. She was charged with assault and criminal mischief, in addition to underage drinking. The Garfield County Combined Court declined to release further details. Their history of violence against each other didn't end there.
In January 2024, Lauren and Jayson got into a fight at a Silt, Colorado restaurant where the former spouses had met to try to work out their differences, the AP reported. Jayson told police Lauren struck him. She denied it. "[I] didn't punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me," she said. However, Jayson later recanted his statement and was arrested for failing to cooperate with the investigation, the AP noted in follow-up report. Lauren was cleared by police.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Lauren Boebert defended Jayson after he exposed himself to a minor
Those incidents are bad enough, but they aren't Jayson Boebert's only brushes with the law. Lauren Boebert's ex-husband's criminal history includes other troubling cases. In January 2024, a month before his domestic violence charge against his future wife, Jayson was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to two women, one of whom was only 16, at a bowling alley. The second was 21, according to the arrest affidavit uploaded by Anne Landman.
The women told police they were at the snack bar talking about their tattoos when Jayson, whom they didn't know, interjected to say he had one on his private parts. He then allegedly lowered his pants and showed them his penis. Jayson confirmed he unzipped his pants, though he claimed he only showed them his thumb pretending it was his genitals as a joke. One of the victims said the two were standing at the counter because Jayson had been bothering them for a while.
He pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and spent four days in jail, according to the New York Post article. In "My American Life" (via Business Insider), Lauren defended her then-husband, arguing he lowered his pants after being provoked by the bartender who had overheard him talking about his private tattoo. "She pressed Jayson to show it to her right there at the bar," she wrote before arguing that he only pretended to unzip his pants.
The marriage was plagued by cheating, confirmed and alleged
The marriage was filled with red flags from the beginning, but the reason Lauren Boebert and her longtime husband Jayson Boebert split had nothing to do with fights or run-ins with the police. It was also unrelated to lifestyle changes from Lauren entering politics in 2020. They divorced because Jayson cheated on Lauren. That's by his own admission. "I was unfaithful to Lauren in so many ways," he wrote in a September 2023 Facebook post.
Jayson denied accusations that public recognition had gone to Lauren's head. "This has been a devastating divorce that I hold all responsibility for. It upsets me that everyone believes she left me over fame or a new lifestyle. That is far from the truth," he wrote. Lauren, on her part, has also been accused of stepping out on Jayson. In May 2023, American Muckrakers accused Lauren of having an affair with Christian singer Sean Feucht (picture above). "She wants to be Tammy Faye and he's a[n] alleged total scammer," the organization tweeted.
Feucht denied the accusations. "This is false. And it's defamatory. I'm giving everyone making this accusation 24 hours to retract and apologize," he tweeted. Lauren also denied having any romantic involvement with Feucht. "How can I be with a man with better hair than me?" she joked to The Daily Beast. But she had a more serious retort a few days earlier. "I've always been faithful in my marriage," she told The Denver Post.
Lauren Boebert's behavior during the divorce raised eyebrows
The pattern of aggression between Lauren and Jayson Boebert could be seen until the end. During their final divorce hearing in October 2023, the former couple dissolved their marriage amid heated words that could be heard from outside the courtroom, The Colorado Sun reported. Making matters worse, the disagreement happened while Lauren held her infant grandson in her arms. Amid the shouting, baby cries could also be heard by those waiting outside.
However, Lauren's behavior had been raising eyebrows for several weeks leading up to the court debacle. The previous month, Lauren was notoriously caught on camera engaging in a series of disturbing acts, including vaping, in the company of a man during a "Beetlejuice" production at the Buell Theatre in Denver. Footage also showed her companion caressing her breasts to which she responded by touching him between the legs, TMZ reported. The two were asked to leave the show, but they didn't without resistance.
"Do you know who I am?" she asked, according to the incident report (via The Denver Post). Lauren apologized, blaming it on her divorce. "I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That's unacceptable and I'm sorry," she wrote on Facebook. In her Facebook post about his unfaithfulness, Jayson defended her. "I am asking for you all to show grace and mercy towards Lauren in this troubling season," he wrote.