Red Flags In Lauren Boebert's Marriage To Her Ex-Husband Jayson

The following article contains discussion of domestic violence.

Lauren Boebert was with her husband Jayson Boebert for two decades, but those years were far from idyllic. The 18-year marriage began when the ultraconservative congresswoman from Colorado came of age. However, the relationship was already two years old then, having started when Lauren was a minor and Jayson was a fully grown adult. The union only continued to rack up red flags from there. Before tying the knot, Lauren had already given birth to the first of their four sons, leading her to drop out of high school.

The months leading up to the pregnancy were also plagued by instances of physical aggression. When they were dating, Jayson admitted guilt in a domestic violence case, and Lauren was charged with assaulting him shortly after. The pattern remained present through the end. After Lauren filed for divorce in April 2023, Jayson reportedly responded with a temper tantrum directed at the process server. "Once he learned that he was being served with Dissolution of Marriage papers he was extremely angry," the server noted in court documents, according to The Daily Beast.

Jayson reportedly threatened to call the sheriff's deputies on the server and let his dogs loose as he attempted to leave. Lauren defended her ex-husband, calling the server's account into question. "Jayson deserves his privacy, not slanderous stories," she wrote on X, previously Twitter. Lauren's defense of Jayson comes as no surprise. After all, they both had covered up a lot of red flags for a long time.