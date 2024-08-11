Lauren Boebert Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Without Glasses On

Lauren Boebert's black-frame glasses and red lipstick have become a fixture on the Congress floor since 2021. But that wasn't always the look she embraced. Up until her 2020 campaign, Boebert was more frequently seen in a flannel shirt and hair dyed blonde, The Colorado Sun noted. The new aesthetics seemed purposeful. "It's almost like her campaign team advised her that glasses would make her look smarter than she really is," social media figure Ryan Shead tweeted.

The resemblance of her studious-looking glasses to the ones worn by her fellow conservative politician Sarah Palin didn't go unnoticed. "They ALL plagiarize like mad — she's ripping off Sarah Palin — isn't it obvious?" a social media user wrote on X, previously known as Twitter. The netizen also added a GIF featuring the former governor of Alaska with a rifle, showing another similarity between the pro-gun Republicans. Many of her critics even claim her glasses have no prescription.

"This is close to or are, in fact are, zero strength glasses (demonstrated via no relative shifting of image of the side of her head)," another user tweeted. But the jokes about Boebert's glasses aren't restricted to social media. Jimmy Kimmel also used them to take a jab at Boebert and her controversial views in a 2021 monologue on his talk show. "This is a woman who wears glasses to make it seem like she can read," he said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." With such emphasis on her glasses, old photos of Boebert seem pretty alien.