One Of Lauren Boebert's 2024 RNC Outfits Completely Missed The Mark

Along with being known as a brash politician who is unafraid to ruffle some feathers, Lauren Boebert has a history of wearing inappropriate outfits. While visiting Mar-a-Lago in November 2021, the congresswoman rocked an eye-catching bright red dress, and used it as an opportunity to show support for republicans. The tight-fitting piece had "Let's Go Brandon" emblazoned on the back — which was a nod to the right-wingers' code for "F*** You Biden." The outfit was also an attempt at mocking the Met Gala dress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore that read "Tax the Rich" on the back. Boebert showcased her look in an Instagram post where she alongside Donald Trump. "It's not a phrase, it's a movement! #LGB Fashion credit: @officialandresoriano," Boebert wrote in the caption.

In February 2022, the Colorado politician uploaded another snap to Instagram with the former president. That time, Boebert sported a more conservative white dress that had a plunging neckline. Some people showed up in the comments to bash the look. "[H]ow is it possible for someone to look that bad standing next to trump," an Instagram user replied.

Boebert's fashion missteps continued as she kept showing support for Trump. While attending the 2024 Republican National Convention, she uploaded a short video from the event to X, formerly Twitter. "The RNC is an electric environment," Boebert wrote. Meanwhile, her dress at Day 3 of the RNC made her among the worst-dressed players at the event.