One Of Lauren Boebert's 2024 RNC Outfits Completely Missed The Mark
Along with being known as a brash politician who is unafraid to ruffle some feathers, Lauren Boebert has a history of wearing inappropriate outfits. While visiting Mar-a-Lago in November 2021, the congresswoman rocked an eye-catching bright red dress, and used it as an opportunity to show support for republicans. The tight-fitting piece had "Let's Go Brandon" emblazoned on the back — which was a nod to the right-wingers' code for "F*** You Biden." The outfit was also an attempt at mocking the Met Gala dress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore that read "Tax the Rich" on the back. Boebert showcased her look in an Instagram post where she alongside Donald Trump. "It's not a phrase, it's a movement! #LGB Fashion credit: @officialandresoriano," Boebert wrote in the caption.
In February 2022, the Colorado politician uploaded another snap to Instagram with the former president. That time, Boebert sported a more conservative white dress that had a plunging neckline. Some people showed up in the comments to bash the look. "[H]ow is it possible for someone to look that bad standing next to trump," an Instagram user replied.
Boebert's fashion missteps continued as she kept showing support for Trump. While attending the 2024 Republican National Convention, she uploaded a short video from the event to X, formerly Twitter. "The RNC is an electric environment," Boebert wrote. Meanwhile, her dress at Day 3 of the RNC made her among the worst-dressed players at the event.
Lauren Boebert's off-the-shoulder look
Lauren Boebert showed up to the Republican National Convention for multiple days, but it was her outfit choice on Day 3 of the event that had people raising eyebrows. She rocked a black dress that was business-appropriate on the bottom half, but far too casual up top. The dress had half sleeves, and was off-the-shoulder on the left side with a plunging neckline. Boebert wore her long black hair parted to the same side as her exposed shoulder, and was seen rocking a "Trump 2024" pin on that same side as she posed with supporters. The amount of exposed skin really stood out when Boebert posed for snaps next to fellow congresswoman Nancy Mace, who wore a comparatively modest pink dress. Mace's outfit also had an off-the-shoulder look, but it was far less-pronounced than Boebert's. Overall, the Colorado rep's black number appeared more suited for a trip to the mall than a high-profile political event. That outfit, however, was not how Boebert caused her a stir.
At the RNC, Boebert was interviewed by Native Voice One, a network focused on representing "Native voices." She was asked her thoughts about who should take the role of secretary of the interior, which oversees federal land. "I think Lauren Boebert needs to be secretary of the interior," she replied half-jokingly (via Newsweek). "She can't even behave properly in public," an X user commented.
Of course, her comments and her RNC wardrobe paled in comparison to Boebert's most controversial moment.
Lauren Boebert cannot escape the theater incident
In September 2023, Lauren Boebert made headlines after she was ejected from a theater in Denver for being a general disturbance to other theatergoers and getting handsy with her date. Howard Stern caught wind of the incident and was bothered not only by the politician's behavior, but by her wardrobe choice. Surveillance video of Boebert's ejection showed that she wore a low-cut form-fitting dress for that date night that ended in disaster. "Lauren Boebert is a disgrace to this country," he said on "The Howard Stern Show" at the time. "She's in a t***y dress. She's with some dude. Looks like she's obviously vaping ... I mean, how did she win an election?" Stern added.
Following Boebert's infamous theater ejection, online trolls jumped at nearly every opportunity to comment on her salacious behavior. The congresswoman uploaded a photo with 50 Cent to her Instagram page on June 5. "I'd still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King @50Cent, I used to do that myself!" she wrote in the caption as a reference to a line in the rapper's classic song "21 Questions." Boebert wore a sleeveless black dress with a circular print in the snap, and it caught the attention of her followers. "Damn Lauren is smoking hot!" one replied to the 50 Cent post.