Lauren Boebert Has Transformed Drastically Since Her Career Started

Let's start with the elephant in the room that is Lauren Boebert's high-profile divorce. As you may recall, Lauren ran for congress in 2020 espousing that she was pro-Trump, pro-constitution, pro-guns, pro-life, pro-energy, and last but not least, pro-family values. "That's what God intends. He wants us to have a godly heritage that ... we send out into the world to make this world a better place and so family is absolutely everything to me," she declared early on in her congressional career, during an interview at Turning Point USA's 2021 Student Action Summit.

Sadly, only two years later, Lauren was singing a very different tune when she pulled the plug on her 17-year-marriage to the father of her four sons, Jayson Boebert. Even with all of the red flags in Boebert's marriage, the news came as a shock to many! "It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process," Lauren shared in a statement in May 2023, per The Colorado Sun. "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult," she added.