Lauren Boebert Has Transformed Drastically Since Her Career Started
A fresh faced Lauren Boebert first stomped onto the congressional scene in 2020 with a semi-automatic pistol on her right hip and swiftly defeated five-term congressional incumbent Scott Tipton in the 2020 Republican primary. "I'm excited and eager to take this fight on to the Democrats and represent the people of the 3rd Congressional District, just like I've been promising them I would," Boebert told The Denver Post of her victory.
Alas, the small business owner and mother of four has undergone a serious transformation since her career first started. "I need a whole part two," Boebert quipped to The Colorado Sun in March while referencing "My American Life," an autobiography that aired out many tragic details about Boebert. She added, "A lot has happened since I wrote this." And that it has! In fact, Boebert has undergone quite the transformation since her political career first started. Let's get into it, shall we?!
Lauren Boebert is no longer married
Let's start with the elephant in the room that is Lauren Boebert's high-profile divorce. As you may recall, Lauren ran for congress in 2020 espousing that she was pro-Trump, pro-constitution, pro-guns, pro-life, pro-energy, and last but not least, pro-family values. "That's what God intends. He wants us to have a godly heritage that ... we send out into the world to make this world a better place and so family is absolutely everything to me," she declared early on in her congressional career, during an interview at Turning Point USA's 2021 Student Action Summit.
Sadly, only two years later, Lauren was singing a very different tune when she pulled the plug on her 17-year-marriage to the father of her four sons, Jayson Boebert. Even with all of the red flags in Boebert's marriage, the news came as a shock to many! "It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process," Lauren shared in a statement in May 2023, per The Colorado Sun. "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult," she added.
Lauren Boebert's behavior has become increasingly erratic
It's showtime!!! Speaking of her messy divorce, in September 2023, Lauren Boebert seemed to be spiraling out of control when she was promptly kicked out of a "Beetlejuice" musical in Denver. As evidenced by footage obtained by TMZ, Boebert and her then-unidentified date were booted from the Denver Center for Performing Arts after vaping and groping each other while sitting in the packed out audience. Quite the scandalous dating history, indeed!
Boebert initially denied any wrongdoing, even taking to Twitter to make light of the incident. "It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!" she tweeted.
However, once the footage surfaced, Boebert had no choice but to apologize to her constituents. Still, in a lengthy statement (via CBS News) she chalked her erratic behavior up to her looming divorce. "There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday," she lamented.
Lauren Boebert is now a grandmother
Lauren Boebert has never shied away about her choice to become a teen mom. In her book, "My American Life," Boebert wrote candidly about the forethought she and Jayson Boebert put in when they decided to start a family. "Make no mistake: this was no shotgun wedding. Jayson and I intentionally wanted to get married and start our new life together," she penned (via People).
But now Boebert has been promoted to a brand new role: grandma. In April 2023, at the ripe old age of 36, Lauren became a grandmother. Boebert first revealed that her 17-year-old son Tyler was expecting while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in March 2023. Later, during an interview with The Denver Post, Boebert revealed that her son was "very excited to be a father." She added, "My mom was 18 when she had me, which inspired me to be a mother when I was 18 years old."
Lauren Boebert switched congressional districts
New district, who this? In December 2023, amid all of the "Beetlejuice" drama, Lauren Boebert announced she was switching House districts in Colorado — albeit a far more conservative district. "It's the right move for me personally and it's the right decision for those who support our conservative movement. This is the right move for Colorado, for us," she declared in a video posted to her social media.
Still, others cried foul arguing that Boebert was nothing more than a "carpetbagger" looking to save her place in Congress altogether following a very close call in the 2022 Republican primary. "Lauren should be a fighter and keep her district red! In Congress, I would NEVER vote to expand FISA and am running in a district that I actually live in," veteran and businessman Trent Leisy quipped on Twitter shortly after learning of Boebert's plan to change course.
In the end, however, Boebert took home the victory, securing her seat in the House as the representative of Colorado's fourth congressional district. "Thank you for showing so much grace and humility and mercy and inviting me to your district," Boebert gushed to her supporters in her victory speech on June 25. "Thank you for welcoming me, my children, my grandson."
Lauren Boebert got a makeover
Aside from all of the personal and professional changes, we would be absolutely remiss not to mention all of the, uh, tweaks to Lauren Boebert's appearance. As reported by The Colorado Sun, prior to embarking on her congressional career, Boebert rocked blond tresses and flannel shirts. It wasn't until 2020 when she started sporting her signature thick rimmed eyeglasses, blazers with sparkly high heels, and ditched her blonde box dye for a rich brown mane.
Unfortunately, it appears she may have been a little overzealous when it comes to her congressional Brunette Barbie makeover. During an appearance on Rumble (via PatriotTakes) Boebert confessed that a group of students had mistaken her for former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. "I started looking around, it's me! Like, oh Lord, oh Lord, I need some Botox. I don't think I've ever been so insulted in my life." Good thing Boebert still brandishes that Glock on her hip. Surely that should be a dead giveaway to all, right?!