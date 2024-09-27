The Spicy Scandal That Damaged Lauren Boebert's Reputation Forever

Lauren Boebert has had plenty of controversial moments over the years, but there's one incident that continues to stand out. That would be her behavior at a 2023 performance of "Beetlejuice" in Denver, Colorado. ICYMI, the congresswoman's theater etiquette was so yikes-worthy that she ended up being kicked out of the performance. Brace yourself.

As seen in surveillance footage from the theater published by 9News, Boebert's night of misadventure began ahead of the performance. While seated in the theater, she puffed on a vape. Despite that being a major no-no in Colorado, as well as the Buell Theatre itself, Boebert continued to do so throughout the show. That saw another patron sitting behind her, a pregnant woman, ask her to stop. However, speaking to The Denver Post, the woman said Boebert showed her shady side and wasn't exactly receptive, responding with a decidedly not-sorry, "No."

Vaping wasn't all, though. Boebert also took a number of pictures throughout the performance (flash and all), which is also prohibited at the Buell Theatre. Oh, and then there was the kissing and, ahem, more than kissing, reported on by TMZ. Unsurprisingly, there were numerous complaints, and the woman seated behind Boebert asked during intermission if she and her husband could sit elsewhere. It's possible the elected official caught wind of that, as when the annoyed theatergoer returned to her seat, Boebert reportedly turned around to deem her a, "Sad and miserable person." One might say she was indeed a sad and miserable person since she'd paid to see "Beetlejuice" and was instead treated to a performance of Boebert's bad behavior, but we digress. Boebert and her date were ultimately ordered to leave the theater. However, perhaps unsurprising given everything that led up to their expulsion, their exit wasn't the most dignified of processes, either.